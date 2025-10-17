Singer Terry G has raised concerns online with a post shared on his Instagram story about himself

In the post, he made a special request from his fans without explaining what it was for

Fans became worried, asking questions, while some returned the request to him



Nigerian singer Gabriel Oche Amanyi, better known as Terry G, made a post online that sparked concern among his fans.



The self-acclaimed "Jesus" of the music industry shared the post on his Instagram story, which contained a brief request from his fans.

Terry G’s fans react to his cryptic message. Photo credit@iamterryg

Source: Instagram

Despite the simplicity of the request, it left many worried that something might be wrong with the "Apako Master."

In the post, Terry G asked his fans to pray for him, but he didn’t provide any explanation for the request. He included his trademark symbols — a bell and a begging hand — which could also signify prayer at the end of his message.

Fans react to Terry G’s cryptic post



Fans and followers of the music star, who cut his long-standing dreadlocks a few months ago, reacted to his post. They asked questions to understand what kind of prayer he was seeking, with some advising that his request should be taken seriously.

Fans send message to Terry G. Photo credit@iamterryg

Source: Instagram



One follower pointed out that many people are going through a lot nowadays, and it takes courage to speak up about it.



A lady expressed concern, saying nothing should happen to Terry G as he was expected to perform in Calabar in the coming days.

However, a few others joked, noting that they, too, are going through a lot and need prayer more than Terry G.

They also hinted that he might be preparing to release a new single, speculating that "Pray For Me" could be the title of his upcoming track.

See the post here:

@kingsliveth stated:

"Guys lets pray for him. It takes a lot of courage to come out in the public space to ask for prayer. People are going through unspeakable." situations

@marrymeorthon_ reacted:

"You're even rude with the way you asking for help, pray for me just like that , No please , na werey you be o



@sabitalk1 commented:

"Everybody dey go through alot, please everyone should keep their a lot at home and private, take your worries to God no fans."





@thefoodnetworknig2 said:

"The bell emoji shows he is doing well… Na new single, testing microphone e, Terry G testing microphone."

@presh_p1s stated:

"You didn’t give us reasons to, or prayer point! God heal you."



@i_am_mari_b wrote:

"Abeg oh, we dey expect you for calabar on Sunday ooh, be fine mbok."

Terry G refuses outdated tag

Legit.ng earlier reported that Terry G took to social media to rant about the behaviour of fans towards legendary musicians.

It is no news that the Nigerian music scene keeps evolving, with entertainers who reigned back in the day stepping aside for new talents to take over. Many times, these legendary musicians are only remembered for their unique style, but seldom celebrated by new generations of fans.

According to Terry G, he has often heard people tell him that his time has passed, and he sees it as brain damage. The Akpako crooner went on to add that in the west, legends are respected forever and nobody dares call Jay Z or Beyonce outdated.

Source: Legit.ng