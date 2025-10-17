Terry G’s Cryptic Post Ignites Concern Online, Fans Call for Prayer: “It Takes Courage To Speak Out”
- Singer Terry G has raised concerns online with a post shared on his Instagram story about himself
- In the post, he made a special request from his fans without explaining what it was for
- Fans became worried, asking questions, while some returned the request to him
CHECK OUT: Discover How to Work with Brands, Earn from Affiliate Links, and Tap into Ad Revenue — Because Your Content Deserves to Pay Off
Nigerian singer Gabriel Oche Amanyi, better known as Terry G, made a post online that sparked concern among his fans.
The self-acclaimed "Jesus" of the music industry shared the post on his Instagram story, which contained a brief request from his fans.
Despite the simplicity of the request, it left many worried that something might be wrong with the "Apako Master."
In the post, Terry G asked his fans to pray for him, but he didn’t provide any explanation for the request. He included his trademark symbols — a bell and a begging hand — which could also signify prayer at the end of his message.
Fans react to Terry G’s cryptic post
Fans and followers of the music star, who cut his long-standing dreadlocks a few months ago, reacted to his post. They asked questions to understand what kind of prayer he was seeking, with some advising that his request should be taken seriously.
One follower pointed out that many people are going through a lot nowadays, and it takes courage to speak up about it.
A lady expressed concern, saying nothing should happen to Terry G as he was expected to perform in Calabar in the coming days.
However, a few others joked, noting that they, too, are going through a lot and need prayer more than Terry G.
They also hinted that he might be preparing to release a new single, speculating that "Pray For Me" could be the title of his upcoming track.
See the post here:
@kingsliveth stated:
"Guys lets pray for him. It takes a lot of courage to come out in the public space to ask for prayer. People are going through unspeakable." situations
@marrymeorthon_ reacted:
"You're even rude with the way you asking for help, pray for me just like that , No please , na werey you be o
@sabitalk1 commented:
"Everybody dey go through alot, please everyone should keep their a lot at home and private, take your worries to God no fans."
@thefoodnetworknig2 said:
"The bell emoji shows he is doing well… Na new single, testing microphone e, Terry G testing microphone."
@presh_p1s stated:
"You didn’t give us reasons to, or prayer point! God heal you."
@i_am_mari_b wrote:
"Abeg oh, we dey expect you for calabar on Sunday ooh, be fine mbok."
Terry G refuses outdated tag
Legit.ng earlier reported that Terry G took to social media to rant about the behaviour of fans towards legendary musicians.
It is no news that the Nigerian music scene keeps evolving, with entertainers who reigned back in the day stepping aside for new talents to take over. Many times, these legendary musicians are only remembered for their unique style, but seldom celebrated by new generations of fans.
According to Terry G, he has often heard people tell him that his time has passed, and he sees it as brain damage. The Akpako crooner went on to add that in the west, legends are respected forever and nobody dares call Jay Z or Beyonce outdated.
Source: Legit.ng
Shade Metibogun (Entertainment editor) Shade Metibogun is an entertainment editor at Legit.ng (since 2023). She has over a decade experience in both print and online media (THEWILL, Institute for Media and Society). Shade has a Post Graduate Diploma in Education (2016), Bachelor Degree in Literature in English, Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria (2004), Email: shade.metibogun@corp.legit.ng