Nigerian ace comedian Ali Baba has opened up about how he handled a domestic violence case involving one of his mutual friends

In a recent podcast chat with media personality Nedu, the comic merchant shared how their mutual friend complained incessantly about her husband

Speaking further, Ali Baba shared how he and his other friends decided to take justice into their own hands to deal with the woman-beater

Popular Nigerian comedian Ali Baba has revealed that he and some friends once arranged for bouncers and area boys to beat up a mutual friend who was constantly abusing his wife.



The veteran comedian made the shocking revelation during a recent interview with media personality Nedu.

Ali Baba reveals shocking action against abusive friend. Credit: @alibaba

Source: Instagram



He spoke about the issue of domestic violence and how far some people might go to stop it.



According to Ali Baba, the mutual friend called one day to complain about her husband beating her.



The comedian said he and some other friends decided to take matters into their own hands.



He revealed that he and his other friends sent for area boys and bouncers who went to their friend’s house to beat up her husband.



Watch him speak below:

Netizens reacted to Ali Baba’s interview



Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

jikumeofficial said:

"😂😂😂 Daddy You Are Amazing."

slymmydabuch said:

"The holy book said, should we continue in iniquity because Grace abides and he said God forbid. Because you lived a bad life so should allow others to do same."

hairfreak.by.jay said:

"It’s people that have done it tht are in the best position to correct in my opinion."

classictailorbyzeez said:

adexneron said:

"This last part didn't add up sir, the best people to advise you on something are the ones who have experience it before, they must have been regretting their actions while they were younger and now trying to correct the younger ones not to fall into the same temptation as them. Just imagine a repentance arm robber warning people to stay away from crimes, would you now say cos he was once an arm robber so he's not qualified to complain when he sees someone else trying to be like that?"

nwaeze444 said:

"👏👏👏 crime to solve crime is also a crime."

Source: Legit.ng