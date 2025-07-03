A Nigerian lady, whose first job in Canada was as a customer service representative, has recounted her experience

A Nigerian lady, identified simply as Christie, has narrated her culture shock working as a customer service representative in a Canadian bank.

The lady had worked in Nigeria as a banker for eight to nine years before she relocated to the North American country.

Ex-banker compares Nigerian system to Canada's

In a TikTok video, she noted that in Nigeria, they were used to hunting for prospects instead of waiting for them to walk into the bank.

And to appease these prospects, especially those who appear to be rich, Christie said the Nigerian bank she worked for was willing to allow bankers to condone their excesses.

She said it was so bad that a bank could fire an employee if a potential big fish prospect demanded such.

However, in the Canadian banking system, the reverse is the case, a discovery that amazed her. She recounted two different times customers were rude to her in the Canadian bank she previously worked for, and shared what happened next. Her experience partly read:

"...But the first time a customer was rude to me, you need to see the way my colleagues took her up. No, you don't do that here. She's trying to help you.

"If you're not going to be patient to receive her help, then you might need to leave the banking, or the person calm down, and I attended to the person. But while all of this was going, I was like, no, this is not what I'm used to. What's happening here?

"The second time a customer was rude to me, she actually came in to open an account, and there was a lineup.

"And when it was her turn, I was the next person to help her. And she said, no, she doesn't want me to help her, that she wants another person. We're like, okay, what's the problem? She just doesn't want me.

"The one guy, my guy, he just came out of his office. I was like, what's the problem? I don't want her to attend to me, I want somebody else. What's the reason? Nothing, I'm just not comfortable.

"Then my colleague was like, no, she's good at what she does, and I can attest to you that she's going to get a good service. She said, no, she doesn't want. She wanted to start raising her voice.

"They were like, okay. At this point, the only person that were allowed to attend to you is Christie. If Christie is not going to attend to you, then unfortunately, nobody else is going to attend to you, because you're not giving us a good reason why you don't want Christie to attend to you.

"Someone said she brought a lot of money, like to open an account. They told her, you can take your money and get out of here. And at the end of the day, because she became unruly, they asked the security guard to see her house.

"They told someone that brought money, to take the money away, because the person said, I should not attend to her. And they were not going to allow another person to attend to that person. They said they don't want a kind of money in their bank, and they don't want a type of customer..."

Lady's experience working abroad elicits reactions

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the lady's story below:

workItOutWithHadassah said:

"My own shock was when the CEO came to have lunch with me on the same table. Mind you the lunch was provided by the company 😂😂😂 the company worth millions of Euros yet he do come casually to eat with everyone bruh. My shock was shocking."

Sarahfina/The TECH LADY said:

"Nigerian banking system is something else, I have worked in a bank in a better part of my adult life, I resigned because I was loosing mind. Once the alarm wakes me up in the morning I’m already having a panic attack, I worked as a franchise teller it was a lot and still peanut salary, rude and uncouth customers. Toxic supervisors."

Data Queen said:

"There also know people might be racist towards you that’s why they are extra protective."

oluwaseyimariam_ 🇨🇦 said:

"In my first job, I was telling my supervisor everytime I want to go on break or whenever I was closing. Thank God she’s Nigerian, she had to tell me, Mariam, this is not Nigeria, you don’t have to tell me when you’re going on break or when you’re closing for the day. She said the most important thing is to get your job done! Omo! It was so strange to me."

Oke Adedamola Tayo said:

"Culture shock everywhere, my own was not even job it was school. One of my lecturers came in with candies lots of it, said we should feel free to call him Frank. One day we took exam home to submit later. I was like chaiii Nigeria has robbed many of us our dignity. I imagined calling my lecturers by name in Nigeria. That’s failure already I remember one time I didn’t call my supervisor Engr Dr Jude Ibeabuchi…i nearly repeated my Masters thesis.. If you ever lived up to ten years in Nigeria; you are already dysfunctional and you need therapy."

WhiteOleander said:

"A colleague was having a bad day and lashed out on me!!! My mood changed, and my manager found out.. I was told to go home and rest so I do not have a mental breakdown after 1 billion apologies. I took two days off to recover."

