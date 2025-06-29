Nigerian Woman Weeps As She is Deported From US Immediately After She Arrived For Business
- A Nigerian woman is in tears after she was deported from the United States even before she had the chance to enter the country
- The lady who was seen weeping in a viral video travelled to the US for a business event but she won't be able to participate anymore
- According to her, she was asked to leave the country after she was detained for several hours at the airport upon arrival
A Nigerian woman is in a sad mood after she was forced to leave the United States almost immediately after she arrived.
The woman was not even allowed to enter the country and settle in properly before she was turned back.
In a video she posted on TikTok, the woman, Chinelo Ejianwu, said she had travelled to America for business.
She said she was supposed to take part in a trade fair by now that won't be possible since she was forced to leave.
Chinelo who is a hair entrepreneur, explained that she was detained at the airport for several hours.
She said the immigration authorities checked her posts on Instagram and even her messages with her customers.
