A Nigerian woman is in a sad mood after she was forced to leave the United States almost immediately after she arrived.

The woman was not even allowed to enter the country and settle in properly before she was turned back.

In a video she posted on TikTok, the woman, Chinelo Ejianwu, said she had travelled to America for business.

She said she was supposed to take part in a trade fair by now that won't be possible since she was forced to leave.

Chinelo who is a hair entrepreneur, explained that she was detained at the airport for several hours.

She said the immigration authorities checked her posts on Instagram and even her messages with her customers.

