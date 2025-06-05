A Nigerian man living in the United Kingdom has cried out for help on social media after getting sacked over undisclosed reasons

In a heartbreaking post, the man sought assistance on how to secure another sponsorship before 60 days

Social media users who came across his post on the X app stormed the comments section to offer their suggestions

A Nigerian nurse residing in the United Kingdom found himself in a heartbreaking situation after being sacked from his job.

While the circumstances surrounding his dismissal remain unclear, the young man sought help to move on.

Nigerian man who was laid off at his job in UK cries out for help.

Man cries out after getting sacked from job

The nurse, identified by the handle @kingsley199026 on the X app, shared a post seeking guidance on how to secure another sponsorship within a tight 60-day timeframe.

His appeal for help sparked emotional responses from concerned social media users, who offered their advice and suggestions in the comments section.

According to the UK-based nurse, he had relied on his employer for sponsorship under his Tier 2 visa.

With his job loss, he's now faced with the task of finding a new sponsor to maintain his immigration status in the UK.

Also, the pressure of his Indefinite Leave to Remain (ILR) application being due in January, further complicated his situation.

"Hi guys. I'm a Nurse on Tier 2 visa. I got laid off at work a few days back. Abeg does anyone have a clue how to secure another sponsorship before 60 days? I am due my ILR in January," the nurse said.

Nigerian man in UK cries out after getting sacked from job.

Reactions as nurse in UK laments

Nigerians reacted to his post in the comments section.

Academic night said:

"So sorry to hear this, you’re so close to ILR. Here’s how to secure a new sponsor quickly. Apply to Care Homes/NHS: Check Indeed UK & NHS Jobs for fast sponsorship roles. Use Agencies: Contact visa-friendly agencies like UK Visa Works. Network: Reach out to nursing groups for unadvertised roles. Get Legal Advice, Consult an immigration lawyer (@chymaker) to protect your visa. Apply Now: Submit applications ASAP to buy time. Rooting for you!"

Sktheplum stated:

"Put in an application before you hear from them, ANY application to buy time. DO NOT LET YOUR VISA RUN OUT EVEN IF ITS FOR A SECOND."

Mobiola wrote:

"Some of you are just very somehow Because what are some of the comments I’m seeing in this CS?? Asking what he did?? For real!!?? Did he ask you to come and help him beg his former employer?? He just needs another job and he’s asking for a way out!! So what dyu need that piece of information for?? Sense is far from some of you tbh and this is the highest level of insensitivity! At least have/show little empathy!!"

Vulcan Studio added:

"Sorry you’re going through this. You’ve got 60 days to find a new sponsor or switch visas. Start applying to NHS trusts or care homes that are still hiring and licensed to sponsor. Make sure your new employer issues a CoS quickly so you can apply for a new visa without breaking continuity for ILR."

See the post below:

