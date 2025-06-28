A Nigerian lady who made the rare decision to move back to her country after three years in the UK has spoken

The lady was surprised that her video triggered some people on TikTok, who attacked her online over her choice

Among those who watched her video were a few who shared that they regretted moving back to Nigeria

A Nigerian lady, Yewande Bokinni, has made a video to tell people she took the self-fulfilling step to return to Nigeria.

According to the information on her TikTok profile, she relocated to the UK in 2021 and came back in 2024.

The lady wonders why some people are angry by her move. Photo source: @wandebok, Getty Images/Alexander Spatari

Source: TikTok

Nigerian lady in UK returns home

Signing along to Young John's verse on King Promise's Terminator, Yewande hinted that she was not bothered about people's questions about why she came back, saying her happiness is paramount.

In a response video to one of the comments on her page, the lady wondered why people have been angry about her decision to move back.

She said that success is relative to everyone. Yewande said the first question anybody relocating abroad should consider is what success means to them.

The lady says she is advising people to leave UK. Photo source: @wandebok

Source: TikTok

Is living in UK good?

The returnee stressed the need not to advise anyone against relocating to the UK, too, saying people's experiences are different.

Yewande added that her video was not advising anyone to leave the UK and come to Nigeria, as that was her personal decision.

Watch her video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

olu said:

"I don't know why I came back to Nigeria, now looking for a way to go back to uk."

The lady replied:

"Eeya before you go back try remember what made you run o."

Eivoking said:

"No matter how hard it is . I still feel , someone shouldn’t go back to Nigeria , except you are extremely rich , have a job that pays you a certain amount of comfort that you can afford Nigerian lifestyle. Take it from me . I left Nigeria 2014, and I moved back to Nigeria because I had the idea that Nigeria was too good for me to leave and face the stress of Europe . All my friends advised me then not to go back and at least get my papers but bro I didn’t car I just wanted to go get the happiness in Nigeria. Few months and few years after I regretted my action. Nigeria inflation is massive . My savings got depleted.."

ERIKA’S HAIR said:

"When people see posts like this, they assume your visa expired or you were deported as if they know the full story. But the truth is, unless you’ve lived it, you can’t really understand. And honestly, I don’t owe anyone an explanation. I’m back, I have my peace, and that’s more than enough for me. Believe whatever helps you sleep at night."

InspirationQuotes said:

"Your Visa type is very important in the uk ..student visa is the worst among all of you are looking to settle down .dont try student visa."

Man's UK visa about to expire

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian man in the United Kingdom found himself in a worrisome situation, with his visa set to expire in just three months.

Despite his efforts to secure employment, he was met with rejection, causing him to seek assistance online.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng