A Nigerian lady shared that she had to repeat a class during her university days, a moment that left her disappointed in herself

She revealed that after discovering that she had problems in some of her courses, she was unable to tell her parents

When she eventually told her father, he was initially angry, but later gave her the support she needed to go back to school and retake the class

A lady was heartbroken when she discovered that she had problems in some of her courses at the university.

In a story she shared on TikTok, the lady noted that she was not able to approach her parents with the news.

The lady said she had problems with three courses and had to repeat a class in university. Photo credit: TikTok/@tgurl7.

Source: TikTok

According to @tgurl7, she wanted to tell her mother first so that she could help her to break the news to her father.

However, before she could even tell her mother, she passed away, complicating the problem.

She eventually summoned the courage to tell her father that she had a problem in school.

She wrote on TikTok:

"In 300 or 400 level, I knew an extra year was inevitable. It wasn't a surprise-but it still felt like a heavy secret I carried around. Coming from a strict family where expectations were sky-high, I felt like I was drowning in pressure.

"The one person I hoped would help me break the news was my mom. She understood me. She could speak to my dad in a way I couldn't. But life hit me hard -she passed away before I could even gather the courage.

"Losing her was already too much to bear. But now, it meant I had to face everything alone-including telling my dad, who had nothing but high hopes for me. Not because he didn't love me, but because he believed I could do better, be more."

She said her father was sad when she told him, but eventually, he had to forgive her and send her back to school with the needed support.

She said:

"I remember the day he called me to ask about my final year results. I couldn't answer. I dodged the questions, made excuses. Meanwhile, 1st semester had already started-I hadn't even registered my courses.

"Then one night, after crying myself out, I walked into his room, knelt down, and said the hardest words: "Daddy, I failed you. I have an extra year." It was just one course for first semester and two for second-but it felt like a mountain.

"He looked at me, disappointed. Angry. Silent. And I was already breaking inside. But then, after all the emotions, he asked me calmly: "When are you going back to school?" He bought me provisions. Paid my fees. Sent me back with everything I needed. That moment taught me grace. Love. Forgiveness."

The lady said she has graduated despite failing three courses. Photo credit: TikTok/@tgurl7.

Source: TikTok

Netizens react as lady graduates after repeating class

@fr_anca said:

"Had an extra year also didn’t convocate with my set couldn’t tell my family went into depression I thought God had failed me I took the courage to tell my sisters and mum but not my dad but guess what I graduated today GOD DID."

@Favourite Favy said:

"It’s not a sin or failure. I had an extra year becos of one borrowed course that brought my Gp down and I had to pay school fees for another session and I passed it but this time I came out with 3.49 😔 I cried, I questioned God because I know what I went through during that extra year to pay my bills, school fees and clearance. But God is Faithful very soon I will become a Chartered Accountant. Currently serving. God is good."

