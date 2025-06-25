A Nigerian lady has shared the hilarious experience of her female colleague at work who was given a toy car

According to her, the lady had asked her admirer to purchase a new car for her just two days after meeting each other

The man acted like he was fine with the request but proceeded to buy a toy car which he subsequently delivered to her office

A Nigerian lady has narrated a funny incident involving her female colleague and an admirer whom she recently met.

She shared the post via the X app and it quickly went viral, garnering lots of views and reactions from netizens.

Lady takes delivery of toy car after asking man she met two days ago for new car. Photo credit: MirabelNGO/X.

Source: Twitter

Man delivers toy car to crush

Identified as @mirabelngo on X, the funny lady narrated her colleague's embarrassing ordeal.

According to her, her colleague had been chatting with an admirer she had met just two days earlier.

During their chat, she asked him to buy her a brand new car. The man agreed to her request and asked for her office address, claiming he would have the car delivered to her workplace.

The unsuspecting lady was called downstairs to receive a package, and to her surprise, it was a toy car.

"That was how my colleague asked a talking stage to buy her a car and he asked for her office address and two days later she was called downstairs for a package and it happened to be the car," the lady narrated.

Lady who asked 'talking stage' for car after 2 days receives toy from him. Photo credit: Gremlin/ Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Reactions as man delivers toy to crush

Nigerians stormed the comments section to react to the trending post.

Nonye Kings said:

"He has a high BP curing sense of humor, if I was her I would thank him and just say I’ll save it for our kids."

Senator Obi reacted:

"What an awesome ride. Please ask her when we will drive around town with the brand new car?"

Suss Virginn said:

"Sorry but if it was a real car, would she have taken it? Where will she tell her family she got the money from considering her financial status and the fact that the relationship is still at talking stage?"

Thomas Shelby said:

"Please tell me they are married now. This cannot and should not be the end because, it should be a lifelong battle."

Smith said:

"He bought the car with his name so technically he just gave her his car to drive for some time."

Dabby said:

"Talking stage, buy you a car, nawaa. Where do these girls buy audacity from."

Bayo said:

"Someone asked me and el_jarbar for biscuits when we stepped out for lunch, we bought her an entire box of Cabin biscuits. Meg forgive me, boys will always be boys."

Don Remmy said:

"This man is a good man. Manhoood is proud of him. She dey ask for car in talking stage? How many cars are in her mother's garage to start with."

Muna said:

"It looks like something that was packed downstairs."

John Adejoh commented:

"Just like that. Make him buy her car. Brotherhood the proud of that guy."

AdX OG said:

"Was she specific about how big the car should be? Car na car abeg."

Waals said:

"Girls get mind ooo. Make dem give you car of 10m for jst knowing you, with your wide obough."

Elon Pio said:

"She didn’t specify if she wants a real car or a toy car. The guy is a legend."

Audu RS reacted:

"Women get mind sha, billing your talking stage for a car, ah."

Ayanokoji said:

"The guy did well. Even at talking stage he tried and bought her a car. Many men won't even dare try it. Kudos to his pocket."

Davidson commented:

"Talking stage dey demand car, what if they eventually married, na a whole airport he go buy for her."

See the post below:

Wife requests car, house from husband

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a woman requested to be compensated with a house and car gifts following the outcome of her children's DNA test.

The woman's husband, probably nursing doubts, had demanded a DNA test on his first kid, and she did for their three children.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng