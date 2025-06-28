A lady said she is facing another year in school after a mistake she made in an examination hall

A student has emotionally shared the story of how she was caught in an examination hall with a phone.

According to her, she entered the hall with the phone during the examination, and this was not allowed.

The lady said she has been punished as she is going to repeat 300 level.

In a TikTok post, the lady, @wealthira, said an invigilator caught her and she is now facing the penalty.

"As at last year march, when I was writing my 300 level second semester exam,it was the first day of the exam, I was a little prepared though but not fully prepared,I wouldn’t say I’m an average student, cause Gad, I’m just going. I won't lie, I planed on using my phone to write the exam, but it was just only that course I planned on using it for, but who was I fooling, God punished me, and I got caught, some people were using theirs but I was the only one that got caught."

She said she pleaded all she could, but the invigilator insisted on punishing her. She said she thought her HOD would save her from the punishment, but that didn't happen.

Her words:

"At first I thought it was all a joke that he might later be resolved that my HOD would plea on my behalf or that the official might forgive me but guys, that man was serious about it, he took my script and MATRIC number and ID card,t urns out that he was even the chairman of Examination malpractice committee in our school. I went to his office with my friends to beg for hours crying, he didn’t listen, he just said that he and our HOD made a bet, that that were no cheaters in our department and truly our HOD lost the bet, no wonder he didn’t he try to plea with the official, cause he was disappointed as he was a man of principle."

In the end, the student said her 300 level was revoked, and she was ordered to repeat the class as punishment.

She noted:

"To end the long story,I was summoned for panel for my case, with the rest of other students from different faculties and departments while I was the only one caught in my department and we were praying in our hearts to not get expelled, cause we knew the consequences of what we all did. I pleaded guilty and was given manual labour for my case. But at the end of it all, my 300-level was revoked. I was asked to repeat the 300-level and pay the school fees again, while the rest were expelled. I didn’t know if I should give up or continue, cause I was really heartbroken. The only people I could tell in my family was my younger sister and brother. I literally cried every night, but there was nothing I could do to change it, the consequences of my laziness and stupidity."

After she shared her story, a lot of people went to the comment section to encourage her.

Some people also said they had a similar experience when they were in school.

The lady advised people to learn from her mistakes. Photo credit: TikTok/@wealthira.

See the story below:

Reactions as student is ordered to repeat 300 level

@DML said:

"Listen to me….. Yes, you messed up. You made a choice that led to serious consequences. But you also did something very brave…..you stayed. You didn’t drop out, you didn’t run away. You accepted the punishment and kept pushing forward. That’s strength, even if it doesn’t feel like it right now."

@mom's_first fruit said:

"My mates signed out yesterday, but I couldn't sign out with them. I had probation while in 100 level bcos I couldn't pay my school fees and now I have to wait till next year, everyone is laughing at me."

Student sees carryover in her result

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian student had cried out emotionally after she saw that she had a carryover in her result.

According to the student, she was already being stressed out by her final year project, only to discover one carryover in her results.

She said she would have to rewrite the course, but she wondered who would pay her rent and school fees for the extra year.

