A Nigerian man has shared his heartbreaking experience with a young lady whom he wanted to get into a relationship with

According to the man, he was on 'talking stage' with her for about four months and spent a lot of money trying to please her

Sadly, he got disappointed when he found out what the same lady he tried to please said to her friends about him

A Nigerian man has expressed his pain after a young lady he was interested in mentioned her true thoughts about him to her friends.

He shared his experience on the X app where it quickly went viral and garnered lots of reactions from netizens.

Man laments after spending over N100k on girl

According to Bigdsoon on X, he had been in 'talking stage' with the lady in question for about four months.

During this period, he spent a huge amount of money on different things trying to win her over.

In one instance, he took her out, spent over 45,000 naira on food, and gave her an additional 20,000 naira. He even paid 7,000 naira for her cab fare home.

Bigdsoon shared a screenshot of their WhatsApp conversation, where the lady had asked him to purchase dresses for her.

"I don't have any dress to wear tomorrow and I want to look good for you. Should I send you the dresses? It's just 30k each. Can I get the three please? I love them all," she said.

Man posts WhatsApp chat with lady who said she 'used' him. Photo credit: BigDsoon/X.

However, Bigdsoon only ended up getting one dress, recalling the amount he had already spent in trying to make her happy.

The lady's inability to show gratitude and appreciation became apparent when Bigdsoon discovered her comments to her friends.

He stated that a mutual friend informed him of the lady's negative remarks about him, with the reason for her disinterest being his lack of tertiary education.

She had also referred to him as a 'fool' stating that she 'used' him and he didn't get access to her body.

The man narrated:

"I invited this girl out, spent over 45k on food and sent her extra 20k, booked cab of 7k for her back home and she went to tell her friends that she used me and I am a fool, cus I didn’t request sexx as a gentleman. This was the night before we went on the date, after that date I received msgs from a friend of hers who is a mutual telling me she called me a fool in their group stating I didn’t even ask for sexx. I was just being a gentleman bro. We were in talking stage for four months, her reason for not wanting to date me was cus I didnt go to tertiary institution according to our mutual."

Reactions trail man's experience with lady

Nigerians stormed the comments section to react to the trending post.

Ohleevah said:

"But bro it’s obvious from the chat this babe didn’t like you, infact this babe didn’t even sell you any dream of liking you. She just noticed you like her and started running extraction policy on your head."

Saint Michael said:

"Too many things wrong in this chat. Too many. She really met a mugu and you played right into her traps, she b confirm os. How can a normal lady ask for three dresses 90k, you paid one she couldn't even say thank you then went ahead to demand for 200k. She saw a mugu."

Master Togan added:

"Learn Game you’ll not listen, you will rather embarrass yourself. Here’s a quick lesson for next time: If you’re too nice to a girl / treats her too well, she will instinctively start to think that she is too good for you and she will lose attraction for you (if she had any)."

