A Nigerian lady has narrated how she lost her new job in Canada over her habitual apology to an employer

According to the lady, her employer was always in constant pain and her being empathetic would always say sorry

Days after she refused to stop using the magic word, she received an official notice from her employer

A Nigerian lady in the diaspora, @mmariaammx, has revealed she was fired from her care attendant job in Canada for saying sorry too often.

In what came as culture shock, the young lady said sorry is a default word in Nigeria but that is not the case in Canada.

She said she has learnt her lesson. Photo Credit: P A Thompson, TikTok/@mmariaammx

Source: Getty Images

How 'sorry' led to her sack in Canada

In a TikTok video, she advised people to be ready to unlearn and relearn when emigrating to foreign countries, saying she has learnt her lesson.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

She explained that she got a care attendant job as a side hustle as she already had a 9-5 work in Canada. On the first day of work, she noticed her employer had a health challenge that put her in pain daily and tried to be empathetic by always apologising.

@mmariaammx's employer called her to order, noting that the constant 'sorry' gets on her nerves. She refused to listen and this got her sacked days later.

Watch the video below:

People react to her Canadian culture shock

Amee_braiding said:

"I also do say sorry to my employer, but she doesn’t respond and I will be like when I go understand these people."

blackjezebel said:

"So they gave you instructions regarding your client and you completely disregarded it."

Solexbrown said:

"Hope u no finally tell her sorry ma , well am sorry about what happened to you ,, hope you are ok now."

Horlarwumi-Braids said:

"She is right o...am learning how to stop saying sorry too...because they complain each time you say sorry."

anonymous said:

"You are very right…I once told a resident “it’s okay” she said No it’s not okay, don’t Telme it’s okay.I was like Naso dem Dey do for here?"

Nwakaibeya said:

"In Canada when you say sorry they tell you it’s not your fault or why are you saying sorry."

Raw & Regal said:

"As a Canadian Social Worker that works with vulnerable ppl you always have to choose your words carefully clients and coworkers will come for your head!"

Lady sacked in UK after she made video boasting about her work

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady was sacked by a UK company after she posted a video online where she bragged about her job.

Akorede, who had just been hired, added she had not even started her first shift when the sack letter came.

In a previous video, the lady bragged about working in the company and the social status that came with it. After Akorede had been sacked, the lady wondered who must have sent the company the video she made.

Source: Legit.ng