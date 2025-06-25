A journalist who entered into the room of the lone survivor of Air India plane crash, Ramesh, at a hospital has shared his experience

In a trending video, the journalist who works with Sky News, recounted how he had struggled to gain access into Ramesh's room

The journalist further shared details about the brief conversation they had before he was sent out by hospital staff and police men

A journalist, Neville Lazarus, has spoken up about his brief encounter with Ramesh, the sole survivor of the devastating Air India plane crash.

His narration was captured in a video that quickly went viral on YouTube and garnered massive reactions from viewers.

Journalist who entered plane crash survivor's hospital room says he was sent out by police, staff. Photo credit: Sky News, Sun.

Source: UGC

Journalist recounts entering room of Ramesh

According to the journalist who works with Sky News, gaining access to Ramesh's hospital room was not easy.

Despite knowing the ward where Ramesh was being treated, the journalist still faced resistance from hospital staff and security personnel.

However, when he finally gained access and entered the survivor's room, he saw him sitting up on his bed in a hospital wear.

He had only a brief conversation with Ramesh before he was cut short by hospital staff and police, who intervened to prevent further questioning.

The journalist narrated:

"Well it was quite difficult getting to him. We knew he was in a ward in the civil hospital here. It was not easy to get access to him. They had stopped all sort of access to him. I went to his room. I entered into his room and I saw him sitting up on his bed. He was in hospital's blue wear. I asked him his name and he nodded.

Sky News journalist who gained access into lone survivor's room shares his experience. Photo credit: Sky News, Sun.

Source: UGC

"He acknowledged me. I asked him how he is and he said he's okay but as soon as I tried to get more conversation with him, I was asked to leave by a number of police men and hospital administration staff all sent me out almost immediately. But he had a few bruises on his face and arms but he looked very conscious."

Watch the video here:

Reactions as journalist shares experience with Ramesh

Netizens reacted to the video in the comments section.

Raknidm said:

"The last thing he needed was for a Reporter to come in his hospital room without permission. Pretty gross."

Haggerty3030 said:

"Wow, the luckiest person in the world."

DesiDonQuixote said:

"So let's get this straight. Your reporter forced his way into a ward against police advice where the sole survivor is being treated. All he got was a nod from the survivor before getting kicked out, but you're reporting it as if he "talked" voluntarily to your reporter? Why did you even choose to report this news? Are y'all OK? Give the man some space!

Souravroy2980 said:

"Stop moral policing. He was okay enough to speak and was asked whether he can speak to the media. It was with the consent with patient."

Ragdoon reacted:

"I have a confession. I had a vivid dream about this exact plane crash 4 days ago. Walahi!!! I think the angel of death spoke to me. I am scared now."

Sd560 reacted:

"Heartbreaking RIP victims and hope anew for the lone survivor."

Khon6339 reacted:

"Sue boeing, they're or someone w/ close ties covering it up is why the reporter was ushered out immediately. They call the the survivor delusional."

Qairulhud7620 said:

"They've never thought what could go wrong by flying Boeing during difficult times huh."

Dz7a756 said:

"It is TOO MUCH that this reporter's name is Neville Lazarus. If you are familiar with the story of Jesus Christ and His friend Lazarus in the Holy Bible, you will understand why. Be well and be at peace."

Joylife428 added:

"Survivor? Seriously. What r u talking about?"

Medical doctor who witnessed plane crash speaks

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a doctor who witnessed the heartbreaking moment an Air India plane crashed into a medical hostel shared how it happened.

In a sad post, he recounted hearing a loud explosion followed by a ball of fire that immediately consumed the area.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng