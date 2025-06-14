A Thai actor and singer who survived a plane crash 27 years ago was fascinated when he heard that someone survived the Air India crash

What surprised him was that the man, Vishwash Kumar Ramesh, who survived the Indian crash, occupied the same seat number as him

Ruangsak Loychusak noticed that Ramesh, who is the lone survivor out of 242 people, occupied seat 11A, which he also occupied in 1998

Ruangsak Loychusak, a Thai actor and singer who survived a plane crash 27 years ago, has reacted to the Air India disaster.

He offered his condolences to the families who lost their loved ones in the incident, but expressed fascination about the seat number of the lone survivor, Vishwash Kumar Ramesh.

Ruangsak Loychusak occupied the same seat number 11A as Vishwash Kumar Ramesh. Photo credit: Instagram/PTI and Telegraph UK.

The air mishap in India killed 241 people onboard the London-bound plane. The lone survivor Vishwash, said he didn't know how he survived.

Meanwhile, it has been revealed that he occupied seat number 11A just by the emergency exit.

Vishwash said:

"For some time, I thought I was also going to die. But when I opened my eyes, I realised I was alive and I tried to unbuckle myself from the seat and escape from where I could."

Thai man shares experience on the same seat

Ruangsak, the Thai man who survived in 1998, was onboard Thai Airways Flight TG261, which plunged into a swamp while attempting to land in southern Thailand, killing 101 of the 146 people.

The fascinating thing is that he also occupied seat number 11A, the same seat as the British national who survived the Air India crash in Ahmedabad.

The Thai man said:

"Survivor of a plane crash in India. He sat in the same seat as me. 11A."

An illustration showing seat 11A in an aircraft. Photo credit: The Telegraph UK.

Expert speaks on seat number 11A

Prof Edwin Galea, director of the Fire Safety Engineering Group (FSEG) at the University of Greenwich, told The Telegraph UK that it can't be said that any seat in an airplane is safer during a crash.

However, he adduced possible reasons for the survival of Vishwash, who occupied the seat.

“This is probably an unsurvivable crash a) because it’s in a built-up area and b) because the damage to the fuselage would have been so severe. Plus the huge post-crash fire would make it unlikely. The fact that one person has survived, I think, is miraculous.”

The aviation expert says he believes seat number 11A is located on the strongest part of the airplane.

His words:

“The physically strongest part of the aircraft is the part of the fuselage where the wings are, called the wing box. It’s where the wings joined to the fuselage. That’s the strongest part of the aircraft because there’s the most structure there. “And I believe seat 11A is just at the front of that very strong part of the aircraft. That may have been a factor again.”

