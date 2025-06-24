Bhavansinh Shekhavat, a rescuer and local cloth merchant, has shared what the Air India plane crash sole survivor, Vishwash Kumar Ramesh, asked him in the hospital

The man was admitted to hospital for injuries sustained during his rescue efforts at the crash site, and Ramesh happened to be some beds away from him

The question that the 40-year-old British national asked Shekhavat has elicited emotional reactions online

A local cloth merchant, Bhavansinh Shekhavat, who was one of the rescuers at the Air India plane crash site, has opened up about his encounter with the sole survivor, Vishwash Kumar Ramesh, at the hospital.

The two men were admitted to the Civil Hospital's C-7 ward and were some beds apart.

While Vishwash was discharged after six days, Shekhavat got out four days earlier.

Question sole survivor asked rescuer in hospital

According to a Times of India report, Shekhavat was at home when he heard the blast from the Air India flight AI-171 crash and rushed to the scene to ascertain what happened.

Upon arriving, he joined the first responders in their rescue efforts until he also sustained injuries, which landed him in the hospital. He said:

"After I regained consciousness, people came to know that I was one of those who rescued victims.

"Vishwash Kumar, who was a couple of beds away from me, asked me, ‘Did you save any victim from the plane in a white T-shirt?'

"I told him that I did not, but someone else might have. I later realised that Viswashkumar's brother was also on the same flight and was probably wearing white T-shirt."

Mixed reactions trailed the man's account about the sole survivor.

Reactions trail man's encounter with crash survivor

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the man's account below:

Amrit Moirangthem said:

"Media please leave him alone. He will be traumatized for life. He needs help."

Ann Kanhai said:

"Authorities please investigate that man properly. He was very much alert, very much alert. Please do your jobs investigators."

Champa Gobin said:

"Why didn't he pulled his brother when he was jumping out knowing he was in there? Why hurling gas cylinders after?"

Noro Pwol said:

"A lot of people don't understand what 'shock' and 'trauma' can do to people's senses.

"So many ignorant comments being made here."

K Veineilhing K said:

"This guy will be traumatized through out his life. He needs counselling through medical doctors help... if not something bad can happen... I hope he is getting help."

Ann-Marie Hogan said:

"He didn’t hurl any gas canisters, the RESCUER did. Also how could he pull out his brother who was probably already dead as his side of the plane (the right hand side ) had crashed straight into the wall. The left hand side had some space beside it giving him the space he needed to escape. I wish people like you CHAMPA GOBIN would Stop asking Stupid Questions, that have no meaning or sense to them."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a rare video showing passengers on Air India aeroplane before it crashed had emerged.

Hospital finally discharges Air India crash survivor

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a hospital had finally discharged Vishwash Kumar Ramehs, the lone survivor of the deadly Air India plane crash.

A new video showed the survivor after his discharge. Ramesh carried his brother's coffin to the crematorium in the town of Diu, with his mother, who wore a blue sari, walking with the coffin along with other mourners.

The Indian plane crash threw the nation of India and people around the world into mourning, as it claimed the lives of over 270 people, including 12 crew members and 11 children.

