A doctor who witnessed the heartbreaking moment an Air India plane crashed into a medical hostel has shared how it happened

In a sad post, he recounted hearing a loud explosion followed by a ball of fire that immediately consumed the area

The eyewitness further claimed that he saw several bodies in the debris and he could tell that they were doctors because of their aprons

An eyewitness, Dr Ramkrishna, has recounted the horrific scene he saw after the devastating Air India plane crash.

Remember, an Air India flight AI171 had crashed into a medical hostel, ending the lives of many passengers, crew members and even those on ground.

Medical doctor shares traumatising experience after witnessing Air India crash.

Source: Getty Images

Eyewitness speaks on Air India plane crash

Dr Ramkrishna recounted how he received a call from a friend alerting him to the crash, moments before the explosion rocked the campus.

The loud noise and subsequent fireball caused a devastating scene, with wreckage scattered across the campus and bodies seen in the debris, Times of India reports.

It was gathered that the disaster left around 21 resident doctors with injuries, including burns and fractures.

The full extent of the damage and the cause of the crash are yet to be determined as investigation continues.

Some of the victims were identified as Drs Aaryan Rajput, Manav Bhadoo, and Rakesh Deora, all resident doctors at the hospital. A colleague, Jay Prakash Chaudhary, was reported missing.

Doctor who witnessed when Air India plane crashed into hostel shares experience.

Source: UGC

Reactions keep trailing Air India crash

Days after the crash, empathetic netizens are still in sober mood and mourning the demise of all the deceased.

@th41em said:

"Please Allah, Bhagwan, God give all families and special parent strength. Losing there loved ones."

@indiratorygmail.com said:

"I cry with the family almighty God please bless them also help them."

@Jitendra Lal said:

"It's very very sad to bid farewell of loved ones. heart breaking. Rest in peace sister."

@Trillion said:

"Why is it always the good ambitious ppl that die early while the killers living long."

@major1244 said:

"As they continue the last flight to to highest they can soar may God receive their souls as brave and fearless. They will be missed but never forgotten."

@BRIGHT MEDOW said:

"RIP Sending love comfort and strength to the families and friends who lost their loved ones."

@Starry said:

"Life is soooo fragile you never know if you would see your loved ones again hug and kiss them before they leave to go I miss my sister never got to say I love you Dianne miss you girl each and every day fly with the angels."

@Amos James said:

"People need to give them life to Jesus Christ is king of kings lord of Lords there is no others God like Jesus Christ is the only way."

@Jane said:

"May they all rest in eternal peace and may god bless their souls to rest in heavenly peace."

@Nishal Chanderpau556 said:

"May Allah grant them Janna Firdaus Ameen Rip Allah will take all of them in his beautiful garden sympathy for all the families and friends Inshallah very painful."

@Sameer irfan0710 added:

"May Allah great them jannat ul firdous. Aaameen and Allah give patience to family."

