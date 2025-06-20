After miraculously making it out alive from the ill-fated Air India aeroplane crash, British man Vishwash Kumar Ramesh had attempted to save his brother, new footage has shown

The clip was obtained by MailOnline emergency worker Satinder Singh Sandhu, who tried and successfully dissuaded the British national from returning to the inferno

According to Sandhu, who was the first emergency worker at the crash scene, he saw a man in a white t-shirt walking back towards the fire

Emerging footage of Vishwash Kumar Ramesh, the sole survivor of the Air India plane crash, going back to the raging fire to rescue his brother, Ajaykumar Ramesh, has caused a stir online.

Satinder Singh Sandhu, a MailOnline emergency worker who obtained the clip, was said to be the first emergency worker to get to the scene of the crash.

Emergency worker recounts moment with Ramesh

According to a Daily Mail report, Sandhu said he saw the sole survivor looking dazed and confused while heading back to the fire.

"I saw a man in a white t-shirt walking back towards the fire. He appeared quite dazed and confused and I shouted: 'Stop. What are you doing? Don't go back in there. You'll die.'

"I was shouting as loud as I could and waving my arms pointing to the flames. There was a lot of panic and confusion but luckily for him, he heard me."

Sandhu noted that Ramesh had initially walked away from the crash.

"The man had initially walked away from the crash but how he did that I don't know. Fortunately, I saw him walking back towards it and couldn't believe that anybody would do such a thing. I was screaming at the top of my voice and begging him not to go back in there, telling him to get away and walk to me."

Upon hearing Sandhu's desperate pleas, Ramesh was said to have turned back and walked towards him, saying:

"My family member is in there, my brother, and he's burning to death. I have to save him."

The footage has sparked mixed reactions on social media.

Reactions trail new footage of sole survivor

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the footage of the lone survivor below:

Josh Parkinson said:

"Some bullsh.it to this story…. Ain’t no way."

Katie Bee said:

"Yah and he walks out no limp with his undamaged phone is in his hand with no fire damage on the phone, no singed clothes on him, not a single burn on him… but all the rest of the passengers including right next to him, was burnt and charred so badly they are unrecognisable?? Sorry I still don’t buy it, I still call it out and once they obtain dna profiles of 242 bodies it will come out."

Burles Caldwell said:

"No, you can't go back. It's appointed unto man to die once. And then the judgement.. you see acknowledge Jesus in all your ways, he will direct your path.. this is the voice of truth."

Jacklyn Goma said:

"I would like to know how he made it out, was his seat not burnt how did he come out cause the smoke was too much."

Lone survivor says he feels guilty

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the sole survivor of the Air India aeroplane crash had shared why he will feel guilty for life, despite surviving the disaster.

The 40-year-old British national still takes the blame for his 35-year-old brother's death, wondering why he couldn't save him.

The businessman was returning home to his wife, Hiral, and their four-year-old son in Leicester, England, when his plane crashed shortly after takeoff. After his discharge from the Ahmedabad Civil Hospital after six days, he is now recovering in his family’s home village of Diu, on the east coast of India.

