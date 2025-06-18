Vishwash Kumar Ramesh, the Indian-British national who survived the tragic Air India plane crash, attended his brother's burial

Vishwashkumar Ramesh's brother Ajay, did not make it out alive in the devastating incident that killed 241 onboard the Boeing Dreamliner

A video shows the moment Ramesh broke down emotionally when he saw his brother's coffin being carried by other mourners

Vishwash Kumar Ramesh, the man who walked out alive from the devastating air crash in India attended the burial of his brother, Ajay.

While Ramesh escaped death in the incident that killed 241 people, his brother did not make it out alive.

Vishwash Ramesh attended his brother's funeral in Diu, India. Photo credit: DD India and BBC.

Ajay and his brother, Ramesh, were both headed for London when the Boeing Dreamliner went down seconds after takeoff from the Ahmedabad airport.

In a video posted by the BBC, Ramesh was seen as he joined other mourners to pay their last respects to his brother.

The video showed the moment Ramesh broke down when he saw his brother's coffin which was carried by mourners.

Vishwash Kumar Ramesh attends brother, Ajay's burial

There were still visible scars of the injuries he sustained in the crash, and people were holding him and consoling him.

He later joined other mourners to carry the coffin as people flocked in their numbers behind.

The coffin was being taken to the crematorium in the town of Diu, India. The BBC reports that the town lost 14 people in the tragic crash.

According to the last radio communication received from the pilot of the aircraft, the Boeing Dreamliner failed to gain thrust, though the official investigation is still ongoing.

Vishwash, who is a businessman in Leicester, UK Ahmedabad Civil Hospital on Tuesday following his recovery.

Another video of the burial procession was also posted on YouTube by The Hindu.

Reactions as Vishwash Kumar Ramesh attends brother's burial

@rolyons said:

"Poor Vishwas, surviving such a traumatic crash and then losing a beloved brother. I wish he could grieve in peace without the cameras following him around."

@Karen-m6s9b said:

"To view this man walking out of the crash..........unbelievable !!!! A MIRACLE !!!! Prayers for his Brother who died in the crash, for his Mother, Family & Friends. From the USA."

