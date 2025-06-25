A journalist has shared his conversation with a medical doctor about the lone survivor of the Air India crash, Ramesh Kumar

In a video, the journalist stated that the doctor in question was the first medical personnel who attended to him after he walked out of the crash scene

Social media users who came across the video on YouTube stormed the comments section to share their opinions about it

A doctor has shared details about the lone survivor, Ramesh Kumar, after having a first-hand encounter with him.

The doctor's testimony was shared by a journalist, who spoke with the medical professional about Ramesh's condition after the crash.

Medical doctor shares observation about Air India crash survivor Ramesh. Photo credit: @SUN, SAM PANTHAKY/ Getty Images.

Source: UGC

Journalist shares conversation with doctor about Ramesh

According to the well-known Sky News journalist, Neville Lazarus, he had a conversation with the doctor who treated Ramesh.

The doctor had given a candid account of Ramesh's condition upon his arrival at the trauma centre.

Despite suffering physical injuries, including bruises and limping, Ramesh still looked really strong and could do things on his own.

However, his mental state was noted as the primary concern, according to the medical doctor.

The journalist said:

"I did speak to the doctor who first treated him when he came into the hospital at the trauma centre. He told me that he walked into the place. He was limping, had bruises on his arms and face but he was absolutely okay. He's only mentally traumatised with that experience. It's absolutely miraculous to survive from that inferno and disaster."

Doctor who first attended to Air India lone survivor shares problem he noticed. Photo credit: Daily Star.

Source: UGC

Netizens speak about plane crash survivor Ramesh

Legit.ng gathered several comments of netizens about the lone survivor of the Air India plane crash.

@Akô said:

"Walking calmly from the crash site, speaking on the phone, with an untorn boarding pass and only minor injuries. Surviving a high-speed crash and fire of this magnitude without serious trauma is virtually impossible. This suggests he may not have boarded the aircraft after missing it."

@Trillion said:

"I don't blv no one survives that India crash. How he got off a explosion plane in a clean white shirt with just little bruise on his eye."

@Sassierd said:

"A passenger reported he flew on the doomed Air India jet two hours before it crashed. 12th June. He complained nothing was working in the cabin, the lights, the air conditioning and the seat back screens. Second to last flight flew from Delhi to Ahmedabad hours before. was same plane crashed en route to London. Not good do you think?"

@Owusua commented:

"Eeeiii people,you wanted him to die as well? Even if he put bomb in the flight would he sit inside? He don’t even know how he survived. It was like the door broke together with his seat, he then woke and walk outside. I know it’s a miracle."

@Sassierd added:

"Anyone would hold onto their phone tightly it’s his only communication to his family. he hasn’t any money his bag hopefully will be recovered. So he can go home. Leave this poor man alone he is NOT a terroriste."

Watch the video here:

Journalist shares encounter with Ramesh

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a journalist who entered into the room of the lone survivor of Air India plane crash, Ramesh, at a hospital shared his experience.

In a trending video, the journalist who works with Sky News, recounted how he had struggled to gain access into Ramesh's room.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng