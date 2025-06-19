Ramesh, the lone survivor of the Air India flight AI171 crash, paid an emotional tribute to his late brother at his funeral

Despite concerns for his fragile health, Ramesh insisted on participating in the rituals, showing deep his love for his loved one

As a pallbearer, he struggled to maintain composure and his grief touched all who witnessed the sorrowful display

Air India crash survivor, Vishwash Kumar Ramesh, got really emotional as he bid farewell to his brother who lost his life to the AI171 plane crash.

In a video, the heartbroken survivor struggled to come to terms with his brother's demise as he participated in the funeral rites.

Air India lone survivor Ramesh gets emotional at his brother's funeral.

1. Ramesh remains inconsolable after seeing brother's coffin

Vishwash Kumar Ramesh, a businessman from Leicester, UK, narrowly escaped death in the tragic Air India crash that claimed 241 lives.

Despite his own miraculous survival, Ramesh's brother, Ajay, was among the victims who unfortunately lost their lives.

The brothers were travelling to London on the ill-fated Boeing Dreamliner, which crashed seconds after taking off from Ahmedabad airport.

An emotional video shared by the BBC captured Ramesh's sad moment as he bid farewell to his brother.

The clip showed Ramesh with visible scars from his injuries, breaking down in tears as he saw Ajay's coffin being carried by mourners.

According to investigators, the pilot's last radio communication indicated that the aircraft failed to gain thrust and power.

While the official investigation into the crash is still ongoing, the incident however, raised concerns about aviation safety.

Ramesh, who was hospitalised after the crash, was discharged from Ahmedabad Civil Hospital following his recovery.

His emotional tribute to his brother melted the hearts of many netizens who took to different social media platforms to console him.

News of the Air India crash broke the hearts of many after it was shared across the globe, with families of the victims still grappling with the loss of their loved ones.

As the investigation into the crash continues, the community in Diu and the families of the victims are hoping for answers and closure.

2. Ramesh insisted on carrying late brother's coffin

During his brother's funeral, Vishwash Kumar Ramesh, the sole survivor of the devastating Air India plane crash, refused to be and onlooker.

A clip captured the moment when Mr Ramesh, still recovering from his injuries, insisted on participating in the funeral rites despite concerns for his health from relatives.

The clip showed him joining the procession, carrying the coffin as it was taken to the crematorium.

Their small hometown of Diu was deeply shaken by the crash, which claimed 14 local lives and threw their families into mourning.

Three emotional acts of Air India lone survivor Ramesh at his brother's funeral.

The community rallied together to pay their respects to the victims, and Mr Ramesh's emotional tribute to his brother was particularly heartbreaking.

3. Ramesh struggled to comport himself as pallbearer

Vishwash Kumar Ramesh still showed off great strength in the face of unimaginable grief after losing his brother to the cold hands of death.

The survivor insisted on paying his respects to his brother, who died in the devastating incident despite battling with his own health.

He evidently played an active role in the funeral rites and even acted diligently as one of the pallbearers of the event as seen in a video.

The emotional scene showed the depth of his pain, as he bid a final farewell to his loved one and struggled to maintain his composure while carrying his coffin.

Mr Ramesh's determination to honour his brother's memory, despite struggling with surviving a devastating crash, confirmed his love for his beloved brother.

The Air India crash, which resulted in the loss of about 241 lives, left netizens across the globe in pain as they mourned the demise of all the deceased.

Mr Ramesh's brother was among the victims, and the family was yet to come to terms with the sudden and tragic loss.

The community in Diu, where the funeral was held, was also deeply affected by the tragedy, and Mr Ramesh's tribute to his brother touched the hearts of all those who witnessed it.

Why crash victims' properties won't be returned yet

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that numerous personal belongings and luggage were recovered after the Air India plane crash.

These properties have reportedly been secured and documented by authorities as part of the ongoing investigation.

