A grieving father has mourned the unfortunate demise of his son who was among the casualties of the Air India plane crash

In a video, the father recounted how he sold his house and other properties to raise money for his son to pursue a Master's programme in London

Sadly, his son who had already bagged the degree and was searching for a job in London was among those who died in the crash

The devastating Air India plane crash claimed the life of a young engineer who had recently completed his Master's degree in London.

The victim's father, still struggling with the loss of his son, shared the emotional story of how he sacrificed everything to support his son's dreams.

Indian man said he sold his land, car to train his son who died in the Air India plane crash. Photo credit: BBC News.

Grieving dad sold properties to send son abroad

In an emotional interview with BBC News, the grieving father narrated the sacrifices he made to send his son abroad for his Master's degree.

The father explained that after his son graduated, he sold his house, car, and other assets to fund his son's Master's programme in the UK.

According to him, it was his son's dream to study abroad and he did everything in his power to make sure it happened.

In his words:

"It was my son's dream to go to London so I worked very hard for it. After my son's graduation, I sold a house, a bike and a car to gather money to send him to London, UK to study further."

Tragically, the young engineer had barely begun his job search in London when he lost his life.

His dad noted that his decision to travel with Air India was due to the airline's affordability, which made it an attractive option for middle-class individuals like himself.

Indian man mourns his son who died in the Air India plane crash. Photo credit: Daily Star.

This flight is affordable for any middle-class person who wants to go abroad or go to London. The other airlines are expensive for them. That's why most people prefer Air India," he said.

Reactions as grieving dad mourns son

Netizens reacted to the sad video in the comments section.

Leroyjenkins5679 said:

"This is so devastating. Loved ones left behind are the ones who suffer the most. I hope they get justice and closure."

Shijoejoseph2011 wrote:

"It is hard to accept and endure; even difficult to breathe without breaking down in tears for the loved ones left behind. No words, nothing can ever fully take away the pain but time and prayer alone. It is a wound that would heal eventually but not without a scar that runs deep. May God grant the loved ones, the strength and courage to endure and continue to tread forth in light of the fact that their loved ones are already with Him watching over them; until one day, all would be united in the forever eternal. I hope that video clip doesn't circulate much too."

poussinhamzah4013 said:

"When you see how close the plane was to the runway, it had literally just taken off if only it could have just turned around back to the runway to make an emergency landing. Unfortunately the trajectory was such that this couldn't have been done. This is just heartbreaking."

@ukdave47 said:

"In Japan they prevent mistake or even deliberate attempt through a procedure called PokaYoke. It means, the same things are cross checked by different people using different sequence. Also used in Indian factories. Critical operation must not be Outsourced. It breeds negligence."

Nilalad said:

"This is just so tragic. My heart goes out to all the family. This news has made me realise to appreciate life more and to always make plenty of time for family. Also, sometimes when my train has been delayed on way back from work, I used to take things for granted. I used to get stressed. But now I realised is that I got home safely. That’s the main thing. This news has changed my mindset about life issues. We should be grateful about life."

yatribaxi1307 commented:

"Even without having any in crash, city is still alive as a community and civil hospital is connecting every part of gujarat, this two facoters have impacted this horrible accident."

@TommyFamily_CuocSongUc said:

"I still see new video about this over heartbroken tragic everyday as its impact after it happened. A biggest disaster of the decade. Rest in peace to all of the victims and long term condolences for their relatives."

@Shobhana-x2q reacted:

"Very very disturbing and haunting not a day goes by without thinking of the devastated families. Nothing seems to heal the horrific memories of the crash."

ShikaUnfiltered added:

"Please offer the bereaved families space to heal also, pushing cameras into their faces during such a difficult time is not easy. Its all about business for you guys but please show restraint, thank you from South Africa. May every soul that perished on this fateful day obtain moksha, even the animals, om shanti."

