A Nigerian man has shared what happened when his brother went for a job interview at an oil company

According to Alex Onyia, his brother called through the first, second and third stages of the job interview

He was hoping to get the job, but he got a call from the company, telling him that he was not picked for the position

A Nigerian man said that many years ago, his brother went for an oil company interview, hoping to get the job.

The man said his brother passed through the first stage of the interview and was successful.

Alex said his brother was not picked even though he got to the last stage. Photo credit: X/Alex Onyia.

Source: Twitter

According to Alex Onyia, his brother also successfully passed the second stage and got to the medical stage, which was like the final stage.

He wrote:

"In the year 2000, my elder brother participated in a job interview with an oil firm. He scaled the first stage, second stage and got to do medicals."

However, he said his brother got an email telling him that he was not picked for the position.

He said:

"After a month of waiting after medicals, he got an email that he didn’t qualify. He cried bitterly for months. That experience changed him forever. He knew he was removed for a higher bidder. He went on to start his business which he is very happy and successful with. Until you experience corruption in a bitter form of discrimination and denial of what you merited, you may not understand the pain people go through in Nigeria. I hate admission fraud, employment fraud, and any form of fraud that goes on in our institutions. We need to build a merit-based society!"

Alex said his brother made it to the last stage of the interview. Photo credit: X/Alex Onyia.

Source: Twitter

See the post below:

Reactions to Alex Onyia's post

@MrOzor1 said:

"When you experience this, you will know that Nigeria is a crime scene. One ediot told me that because my Bachelor of Philosophy is Suma, I would overshadow others in the company. Nobody told me to dust my passport and run."

@tech_nedu said:

"Every teenage kid who experienced admission manipulation will never be the same. You will hate Nigeria with everything in you, very bad experience I highly do not recommend."

@Ooluwafemi94 said:

"This hit deep. Too many Nigerians have silent scars from opportunities stolen through corruption and nepotism. Your brother’s story is one of resilience but it shouldn’t have come at the cost of injustice. We must build a country where merit counts, not “connections.”

@Miss_Lorlai said:

"One of the reason many banks and private companies are doing well till date is because of competence and merit based hiring. One of the reason your ministries are no longer doing well is because of who you know or who you can pay based on hiring."

Lady shares her experience at job interview

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady said she was invited to a job interview after she applied for the position of secretary at a supermarket.

When she attended the interview, she discovered that the employers wanted to lure her into network marketing.

She shared a video showing one of the people in charge teaching them how to become successful in networking.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng