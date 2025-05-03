The arrest of online critic Martins Vincent Otse, popularly known as Verydarkman, after he visited a bank with his mum, has sent social media users into a frenzy

The arrest made many revisit a prophecy that a pastor had released on Facebook a few days before the arrest

In the prophecy, the pastor had warned Verydarkman about what was to come if he was not careful

A prophecy a pastor, Swieve C Christian, released on Facebook days before Verydarkman's arrest at a bank's premises has resurfaced on social media.

Recall that the online critic was reportedly arrested at the premises of GTB headquarters in Abuja after he had visited with his mother to complain about unauthorised transactions on her account.

Pastor's prophecy about Verydarkman

In a Facebook post on April 22, Pastor Swieve C Christian had warned Verydarkman to be careful, saying he might become a subject of caricature in the coming days if he didn't tread with caution.

The pastor's post read:

"A young man known as v d m,if U are not careful, in coming days. The police and situations will make caricature of u.thread carefully,a snare is by the side."

Reacting to Verydarkman's arrest, the pastor attached screenshots of his earlier prophecy and urged people to pray for the online critic.

Many people thronged the comment section of the pastor's post to share their thoughts on what he had posted.

Reactions trail pastor's prophecy about Verydarkman

Prince Adejoh Alilu Adoyi II said:

"Hmm.

"Seriously, you're beyond.

"I have been observing your prophecy for a long.

"More blessings.

"Swieve C Christian."

Nonso Oc Junior said:

"Nna'm don't mind them, they are fools, very big fools i know the grace you carry i respect and honour you."

Ugo-ebenaja Ọtulo-odii Okenwa said:

"But this prophecy sounded as if he will involve himself with fraud which will make the police use it to make caricature of him. Like his closest friend will sell him out. More like a betrayal.

''The arrest today is quite deviating from the wordings of the prophecy.

"He will still come out sha even more stronger. Anybody can be arrested."

Evangelist Nkasi Chinenye said:

"I have always feared for him. Nigeria is not safe for him , they will come after him."

Hauwa Abdullahi Ismail said:

"Yes, I remember this your post immediately I saw the news of his arrest."

Ngy Jay said:

"Na people wey dey take your prophecy dey play I dey pity!! There is a reason I call you daddy."

Elias Franks said:

"Wow you dey see road very well jare. May God continue to be with you bro."

Chinonso Chukwuemeka De-Master said:

"You said it and my Facebook friend @Israel Okayi even screenshot-ed it so that when the group of 'he edited it' shows their ugly head, he will show it to them."

Man to dump bank after Verydarkman's arrest

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man was set to dump a Nigerian bank following Verydarkman's arrest.

Verydarkman was reportedly arrested on Friday, May 1, just after posting a video of himself and his mother at a GTBank branch. In the video, he stated that they were there to report an unlawful deduction from his mother's salary account for a loan she never took.

In response, a user identified as @WizardB4J on X (previously Twitter) stated his intention to withdraw all of his savings from GTBank and transfer them to another Nigerian bank.

