FCT, Abuja - Social media influencer Martins Vincent Otse, popularly known as VeryDarkMan, was reportedly arrested over allegations of cyberstalking.

Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) arrested VeryDarkMan, following several complaints from Nigerians.

EFCC arrests VeryDarkMan in Abuja over allegations of cyberstalking. Photo credit: @thatverydarkman/EFCC

According to Vanguard, a source within the EFCC, who spoke on condition of anonymity, made this known on Sunday, May 4, 2025.

The source declined to disclose the identities of the complainants or further details regarding the nature of the complaints.

“We picked him up based on several complaints that he used his social media platforms to harass, insult, and intimidate individuals — actions that may contravene the Cybercrimes Act of 2015.”

VDM’s outspoken commentary on national and individual issues has led to several run-ins with the law.

Legit.ng reports that Martins Vincent Otse, popularly known as VeryDarkMan, is a Nigerian activist, critic, and social media influencer.

The 31-year-old is the leader of the Ratel movement in Nigeria.

Davido Calls for VeryDarkMan’s Release

Recall that Nigerian music star, David Adedeji Adeleke popularly known as Davido is the latest celebrity to lend his voice to VeryDarkMan’s arrest to the joy of fans.

Three days after VeryDarkMan’s arrest, OBO took to social media to call for him to be released and stated his reasons.

Davido’s declaration of support for VDM went viral on social media, and it raised a series of reactions from Nigerians.

VeryDarkMan’s arrest: Peter Obi Speaks, ‘resembles abduction’

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that one of the leading opposition leaders in Nigeria, Peter Obi, condemned the arrest of prominent social media personality VeryDarkMan.

Obi lamented that the manner of VeryDarkMan's arrest closely resembled an abduction, “a disturbing method that not only creates fear but also risks being mimicked by criminal elements”.

The Labour Party chieftain pointed out that if Nigerians begin to struggle to distinguish between legitimate arrests and unlawful abductions, “we will lose a vital layer of national security and accountability”

