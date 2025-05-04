Nigerian singer Davido is the latest celebrity to lend his voice to VeryDarkMan’s arrest to the joy of fans

Three days after VeryDarkMan’s arrest, OBO took to social media to call for him to be released and stated his reasons

Davido’s declaration of support for VDM went viral on social media, and it raised a series of reactions from Nigerians

Nigerian singer David Adeleke, aka Davido, has called for VeryDarkMan to be released following his latest arrest.

Recall that the controversial online critic was arrested after leaving a GTBank branch where he had followed his mother to sort out issues with her bank account.

After VDM’s arrest, the critic’s brother, Mark, was denied access to give him food or even see him at the EFCC headquarters. Many Nigerians have clamoured for his release, and Davido has joined them.

Nigerians speak as Davido reacts to VeryDarkMan's arrest, demands for his release. Photos: @davido, @verydarkblackman, @officialefcc

Source: Instagram

Taking to his official X page, the 30BG boss posted a message where he advocated for VeryDarkMan and explained why he should regain his freedom. According to Davido, VDM impacts people’s lives and he is encouraged by the way people are supporting the critic.

Davido wrote:

“Outside all the noise it’s good to see that the good one does actually impacts lives and Pple actually appreciate! The support I’m seeing for VDM everywhere is encouraging.. makes one want to do more for the masses ❤️ FREE MY GUY”

See his tweet below:

Reactions as Davido calls for VDM’s release

Davido’s show of support for VeryDarkMan after his arrest and his call for the critic to regain his freedom became a trending topic on social media. Many Nigerians praised the 30BG boss for lending his voice to the cause:

Nigerians react as Davido lends voice to call for VeryDarkMan's release. Photo: @verydarkblackman

Source: Instagram

Israel_odidi said:

“👏👏👏👏001 don talk Make nobody talk again. This whole week we outside.”

Bebeto_cityrock said:

“Humanity is a universal language…”

Mrfelixceo said:

“001 has spoken. He will be released on Monday. 🙌.”

Jazzy___024 wrote:

“That mumu African princess no dey ever us support with his voice, him own na to dey use our condition dey sing dey cash out. Kundus to you David, the real African Giant, God bless you! 🙌”

Oluwasexyloba_loveth said:

“001 abeg i love you but no put mouth for this one abeg, make Government do their job. At least there must be reason for his arrest.”

Jimogroup_ wrote:

“What did he do? You guys should ask first what's his offense before talking about releasing him. It is like Nigerians are blind , they don't know law, how about if he committed something that's against the law. We should all be wise not playing in the gallery.”

Sugardestiny_official said:

“He said nothing but the truth!!!! God bless you OBO❤️👏.”

Itsapril_may said:

“One of the only celebrities that actually care about his country ❤️ 001 to the world!! We really don’t deserve David!🙏🏼”

Ratelian wrote:

“This is why davido will always be at the top, baba too good, coming from a wizkid fc.”

Boardman_1 said:

“Freedom Fighter no go talk now, na to promise girl lambo and kick fans on stage them dey see am. Yes, I'm talking to you @burnaboygram.”

Portable reacts to VeryDarkMan's arrest

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported earlier that Nigerian singer Habeeb Okikiola Badmus, aka Portable, reacted to VeryDarkMan’s latest arrest.

Despite their turbulent history, Portable took to his Instagram page to speak about VDM’s arrest and advocate for his freedom. According to him, even if he is not on good terms with the critic, they are friends.

