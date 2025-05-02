FCT, Abuja - Social crusader Martins Vincent Otse also known as Very Dark Man has been arrested by the Nigerian Police Force in Abuja.

Giving the hint of his arrest on Facebook, VDM's lawyer Deji Adeyanju noted that arrest was done at the headquarters of Guaranty Trust Bank (GTB).

The Nigerian Police have allegedly detained Martins Vincent Otse, popularly known as VeryDarkMan, in Abuja. Photo credit: @PoliceNg

Source: Twitter

Adeyanju further described the arrest as “absolutely unacceptable” and a violation of VDM's right to demand accountability.

According to the post, VDM was arrested after speaking to police officers at the GTB premises, where he had reportedly been present for a matter unrelated to the arrest.

The lawyer emphasised that VDM’s only "crime" was demanding accountability, a fundamental right that should not be criminalised.

Lawyer’s Statement on Social Media

In a passionate Facebook post, VDM's lawyer outlined the circumstances surrounding the arrest, insisting that no lawful grounds were presented for the detention.

The lawyer condemned the action, stating:

“VDM was arrested by the police at GTB today. He spoke to the officers before being taken into custody. This is absolutely unacceptable. Demanding accountability is not a crime, and no one should be punished for standing up for their rights.”

Details later..

