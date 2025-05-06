The ongoing case between Verydarkman and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has ignited more conversations online

A video made the rounds online showing a popular Nigerian prophet narrating a vision he had about the online activist and his colleague, Omoyele Sowore

The cleric made allegations against the government and noted what could happen to VDM while in prison

Prophet David Uche of The Righteous and Faithful City Church caught the attention of many online after a throwback video of him went viral.

In the video, the pastor was preaching to his audience when he narrated a prophecy about Nigerian online critic Verydarkman and human rights activist Omoyele Sowore.

Prophet David shares a prophecy about VDM. Credit: @verydarkman, @prophetdaviduche

Source: Instagram

VDM is currently being detained by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) after he was arrested on Friday, May 2. Sowore, a presidential candidate in the 2023 elections, was also arrested by the police and detained at the Intelligence Response Team detention facility in Abuja in January.

According to Prophet David, a fate awaits them in which they would be kidnapped and silenced.

He emphasised that two activists were propelling Nigerian youths, and one will disappear from prison after being arrested.

The cleric added that the government does not want anyone to challenge it and is therefore working to silence the opposition. He then called on the congregation to pray against the vision.

Watch him speak below:

Legit.ng previously reported that Nigeria's Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) finally addressed the controversy surrounding the arrest of Verydarkman, real name Martins Vincent Otse, a well-known social media influencer.

The anti-graft commission clarified that its action was taken in response to serious financial crime allegations rather than his recent criticism of the agency.

According to the EFCC, Otse was invited "several times" to answer to a number of petitions filed with the commission alleging involvement in concealed financial offences. The anti-graft agency noted that all invites were made to "his known addresses and mediums of communication," but were "repeatedly ignored."

While the agency acknowledged being aware of Otse's online attacks on them, it claimed they did not influence his detention. The EFCC stated that any issues arising from those public comments would be handled by the competent law enforcement agencies.

The commission further stated that a formal remand order was obtained for Otse's imprisonment, and that he has now been granted administrative bail, subject to the fulfilment of the terms.

In the midst of increased online outrage, EFCC pleaded with Nigerians to avoid jumping to conclusions.

Verydarkman continues to gain attention as the public expresses concern. Credit: @verydarkman

Source: Instagram

Netizens react to Prophecy on VDM

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

official_segestar21 said:

"God please show your mercy oh. Dis people must not succeed o."

talesbyblessing wrote:

"VDM has always been a target. I pray he comes out strong."

teddy_rbf said:

"Una no fit predict who be Nigeria problem or solution abeg make una go front."

blck_emmy wrote:

"I have always known one day VDM will be missing or killed in this lawless country. God will help him come out in Jesus name."

benemastudios said:

"So no prophecy that the government will be on the run because military will take over."

euchariajulius1 said:

"🙌IT SHALL NOT STAND NEITHER SHALL IT COME TO PAST.... TRUTH WILL PREVAIL."

BBC blasts EFCC

Legit.ng reported earlier that the BBC sent a note of warning to the EFCC following their report on social media activist Verydarkman’s detention.

The media platform had reported that the anti-graft commission confirmed apprehending famous critic Martins Vincent Otse, popularly known as Verydarkman (VDM).

A few hours after the EFCC’s alleged confirmation of VDM’s arrest went viral, the agency took to its social media page to deny the report. On the EFCC’s official X page, photos of the reports were posted and labelled as fake news.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng