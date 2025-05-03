Veydarkman’s sudden arrest has ignited a new wave of commtoion on the internet as Niegrians react to the news in different ways

Recall that reports revealed that the onlinc critic was arrest in GTB bank after he came to make comlaints about his mother’s account

Following that a Nigerian man shared plans against the bank as he protested over VDM’s case, triggering reactions online

Nigerians are showing solidarity towards the reported unfair treatment oline activist Verydarkman recived in GTB bank.

The social media critic was reportedly arrested on Friday, May 1, just after posting a video of himself and his mother at a GTBank branch. In the video, he stated that they were there to report an unlawful deduction from his mother's salary account for a loan she never took.

In response, a user identified as @WizardB4J on X (previously Twitter) stated his intention to withdraw all of his savings from GTBank and transfer them to another Nigerian bank.

He questioned the bank's practices, claiming that customers as big as VDM should not be treated unfairly in their banking hall and then expected loyalty from others.

He went on to say that unless Verydarkman is released or his whereabouts are known, he will empty his account.

WIzardB4J shared a screenshot of his account balance with over N500,000 and wrote:

“PLEASE REMOVE YOUR MONEY FROM @gtbank until they free VDM or we know his whereabouts, show SIGNS of Serious Protests! Somebody cannot be moved from your Bank as BIG as VeryDarkMan @thatverydarkman @officialEFCC as how na? i don move d small savings I get there go my @palmpay_ng.”

See his post below:

Internet users react to move against GTB

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

@Bridgetluv4 said:

"GT bank about to go down. They've messed with the wrong people. If 79% of Nigerians remove their money from the bank and stop transacting with GT bank imagine what would happen to the bank. GT bank but unna no try o."

@JerusalemWilsk1 wrote:

Even me self I remove my money and delete the application from my phone. The only problem is that we are divided as youth in this country .

@Dark_outsider said:

"@gtbank I'm a ratel and VDM is a king if VDM no cm online tomorrow I'm definitely closing my account with you guys."

@ng_hansen said:

"NA MAN YOU BE.... It's nobody fault that @gtbank does not understand that Nigeria is a multicultural entity..I will advise them to merge it with WEMA Bank."

@LoadedPlug_info said:

"So make I comot my money from gtb cos VDM was arrested. Like, make it make sense to me. Will u remove the money in ur gtb if I was arrested at the bank (cos am a nobody)."

auntytonia reacted:

"Lmao if that’s the case, then I should pump more money into my Gtb account 😂😂."

opreshee wrote:

"let me get ready for GTB food n drink event tommorrow."

VDM’s bestie spills more critic's arrest

Legit.ng previously reported that Verydarkman has continued to make the frontline of blogs as details about his arrest emerge.

Recall that the online sensation was reportedly dragged out of GTB bank by gunmen who took him away in a black van.

More details of how the incident took place in the presence of his mother made the rounds online while alleging deadly plans against the TikToker.

