Nigerians have reacted massively to the release of VeryDarkMan, Martins Vincent Otse, following news of his release from custody

Legit.ng had earlier recalled that the likes of Peter Obi, Sowore, Davido, and many others had lent their voices in support

After his release, while many jubilated, some commenters expressed reservations about the audacious activist

VDM's release has sparked a wave of widespread reactions on social media, as many anticipated the moment.

VDM had been arrested by officials of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on May 2, 2025. The situation soon escalated into a protest, as members of the Ratel Gang (VDM's fans) demonstrated at the GTBank branch in Abuja.

Social media users share their thoughts following VDM's freedom.

Source: Instagram

After his freedom was confirmed by a few of his close associates, including his lawyer Deji Adeyanju, Nigerians have shared their thoughts about the online activist.

How Nigerians feel about VDM's release

While some were utterly excited that their efforts, online campaigns, and protest did not go in vain, others think he should have stayed there longer.

Some have also questioned whether he has learnt his lesson, as he was seen being chatty in his usual manner immediately after his release.

Watch clip of his release here:

Trending video of EFCC's alleged invite

Recall that a new video allegedly from the office of the EFCC made its way online, igniting a fresh wave of reactions.

It would be recalled that following Vincent Martins Otse's arrest, the likes of Peter Obi, Sowore, Davido, and many more have lent their voices.

The agency's spokesperson was seen in the video extending an invitation to VDM to assist in an investigation.

Mixed reactions trail VDM's release

Read some reactions below:

@Womanist23 said:

"Always looking dirty, many motor park touts are more presentable."

@PatrickkNedu said:

"He no look like person way hunger fire for day now. They were feeding him garri and egwusi soup ahh."

@mobola0duntan said:

"People won't ask what they did negotiate with the Efcc before his release. So they want to tell us they released him without negotiations 😂Can't wait for his video."

@dearolaa said:

"Freedom at last, don't stop fighting, a good cause."

@DarijokeO said:

"VDM released and Arsenal winning tonight. Both win for Ratel."

@baarafalee_unf said:

"How person go lauder money wey e no get?"

@TerrencePlug said:

"They must have turned his phone inside out to see if he has dark, damaging information against top politicians."

@GabrielOnifade3 said:

"He doesn't look like someone that suffered at all."

@mrdes___ said:

"Our collective efforts and voices really matters. Wish we can use the same energy against bad governance and police brutality. Peace and love ❤."

@3ONE1111 said:

"My neighbour wake me up shouting VDM is free VDM is free, the thing pain me, she’s over 24 years old."

Lawyer Deji Adeyanju thanks Peter Obi

Meanwhile, VeryDarkMan's lawyer, Deji Adeyanju, extended his heartfelt appreciation to all who have spoken up concerning VDM's arrest.

It would be recalled that following Vincent Martins Otse's arrest, like Peter Obi, Sowore, Davido, and many more have lent their voices.

In the tweet by the lawyer, he thanked them for interfering in the matter and also spoke about those who remain silent.

