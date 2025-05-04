One of the leading opposition leaders in Nigeria, Peter Obi, has condemned the arrest of prominent social media personality VeryDarkMan

Obi lamented that the manner of VeryDarkMan's arrest closely resembled an abduction, “a disturbing method that not only creates fear but also risks being mimicked by criminal elements”

The Labour Party chieftain pointed out that if Nigerians begin to struggle to distinguish between legitimate arrests and unlawful abductions, “we will lose a vital layer of national security and accountability”

Garki, Abuja - Peter Obi on Sunday, May 4, said the recent developments in Nigeria "continue to raise serious concerns" about the direction the country is headed as a democracy.

In a statement he personally signed, obtained by Legit.ng, Obi, a presidential hopeful, said the alleged tension in the land purportedly aggravated by hardship "is being needlessly fueled by our attitude to the rule of law and human rights".

Reacting to the arrest of Martin Vincent Otse, popularly known as VeryDarkMan (VDM), the Labour Party chieftain said though perhaps within the legal rights of security agencies, it was carried out in a manner that left many Nigerians unsettled.

Obi said:

"The display of force, lacking in transparency and civility, closely resembled an abduction, a disturbing method that not only creates fear but also risks being mimicked by criminal elements. If Nigerians begin to struggle to distinguish between legitimate arrests and unlawful abductions, we will lose a vital layer of national security and accountability.

"This trend is not new. We must recall that even our esteemed judges, the last line of defence for justice, have suffered similar indignities in recent years. When those who interpret the law are treated with such disregard, it is difficult to expect that ordinary citizens will feel protected under the law."

VDM's arrest: Peter Obi cautions GTBank

On Guaranty Trust Bank (GTB), allegedly linked to the circumstances surrounding VDM’s arrest, the former Anambra state governor warned that the financial institution might suffer serious reputational consequences.

He said:

"At a time when investor confidence is already fragile, we must do all we can to avoid actions that tarnish institutions or undermine the trust of both citizens and the international community.

"One cannot help but ask: was it impossible to invite Mr. Otse in a civil, transparent, and legal manner? Would that not have spared Nigerians, GTBank, and our national image the unnecessary shame and losses we now witness?"

Legit.ng recalls that VDM was arrested by police officers at a GTB branch in Abuja alongside a friend, identified as C Park, while his mother was left behind.

The arrest followed reports from Koko Pee, VDM’s associate, who raised an alarm on Instagram about the social media critic’s sudden disappearance after visiting the bank with his mother.

Prior to his arrest, VDM had revealed that he accompanied his mother to GTBank to address “unauthorised withdrawals from her account”.

He claimed the deductions were labeled as “loan repayments,” despite his mother never taking any loans.

VDM also shared the purported screenshots showing the debit alerts.

Seun Kuti speculates on person allegedly behind VDM's arrest

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nigerian singer and saxophonist Seun Kuti claimed that Verydarkman's detention arose from commenting on an issue involving an unnamed Gospel artist.

Kuti said his allegation originated from a conversation with VDM's lawyer, Deji Adeyanju.

