A Nigerian blogger has highlighted important things that Verydarkman should consider investing his resources in when he eventually regains his freedom

The outspoken critic has been in the custody of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) since his arrest on Friday, May 2, at a GTBank branch premises

The concerned blogger opined that Verydarkman needs to restrategise given the high-calibre haters he has

Fidelis Ozuawala, a Nigerian blogger, has urged Martins Vincent Otse, popularly known as Verydarkman, to restrategise once he gets out of EFCC's custody.

An observant Fidelis recalled that there was no activity on Verydarkman's social media accounts the last time he was remanded for over a month, and cited businessman Blord, whose handles were active while he was in custody.

Blogger's pro-active tips for Verydarkman

Having identified the area needing work on, Fidelis noted, in a Facebook post, that it has now become necessary that Verydarkman needs to have his social media accounts logged into various phones and handed to his close associate and family members so they would remain active whenever his freedom gets restricted.

"Truly, when VdM comes out, he has to restrategize.

"Last time he was remanded for over a month, no single post on his social platform. No reassurance message. Take Blord for example, when he was in custody, his social pages were active.

"At this point, he (VDM) needs to have his social accounts logged into various phones and given to his close associates and family members.

"Activists must keep their platforms alive forever..." Fidelis wrote on Facebook.

Blogger tells Verydarkman necessary things to buy

Speaking further, Fidelis advised Verydarkman to invest his resources in security surveillance tip-off as well as getting gears that could record videos and audios. In his words:

"Someone of his caliber with lots of h8ters in high places should invest in security surveillance and tip off, alongside wearing gears that could record videos and audios, and upload same to the cloud immediately its triggered and then sync the data across multiple points to be retrievable.

"Sowore is always on his Meta glasses, that records videos of everything when he’s on a public gathering.

"VDM must always bear in mind, the nation which he found himself— if anything happens to him now (Godforbid) the people will only protest for a few weeks or months and everything will return back to normalcy just like the case of the Endsars protesters..."

He also highlighted the need for Verydarkman to get a second line and phone and explained why.

"There are several other tips i could share, but i will end with this, having a phone number that’s tied to you and always reachable and pingable for tracking is risky, that sim should ordinarily be stashed somewhere only needed when you require certain verification for your social media platform.

"This is same advice I gave to a comedian-friend, i had told since he attends multiple shows, and stays in backstage, he could mistakenly loss his phone and that will be a hassle for him to recover the sim or worse loss all access to his platform— but with a secondary phone where his main phone line’s WhatsApp is installed, acquaintances can only reach him via WhatsApp or best he gets a secondary phone line to be reached by certain people.

"In an event of loss, his main phone would be chilling at home or a secure place, switched off and ready to be used in such an event, he’d only loss a secondary phone with WhatsApp installed, all he has to do is get a replacement secondary phone log back into his various social account, rinse and repeat..."

People commend blogger's advice to Verydarkman

Omonaiye Ola said:

"This thing here is a rare gem. I wish it can get to his close allies so that he can restrategize when he finally comes out. He’s big, no doubt, he mustn’t play low anymore."

John Adejoh said:

"I pray he sees this and restrategize.

"At the end of the day, they are giving him more publicity, I'm sure if he comes out , he will be 10x bigger."

Julius Bajaj said:

"Blord is different from VDM pls.

"And login his accounts on different devices and give it to close associates or family is at risk. Is Baba Fela the only man in his family? NO. But only him fought for the people if others try to do, they might silent them !"

Nwite Emmanuel Chukwuebuka said:

"You are very intelligent chief, this is a powerful security tips. 🙌"

Desmond Olayemi Bishop said:

"As much as VDM is fighting corruption, he may not always be right , but he’s trying! 💪🇳🇬

"What he has done brings more value than many so-called politicians and fraudsters combined.

"I’m not his follower, but I deeply acknowledge his courage and effort. 🙌🔥

"If we had just a few more fearless and sincere voices like his, Nigeria would progress faster. 🚀❤️"

Amb Segun Riches Atseyinku said:

"Powerful message.

"I hope he comes across this post."

US citizen's advice to Verydarkman

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a United States citizen had sent a message to Verydarkman about what he should do next when he gets released from EFCC's custody.

The man said the outspoken critic could relocate to even Ghana, but he just needs to leave Nigeria for the time being and continue his activism on foreign soil.

"If VDM finally come out, baba if na Ghana relocate go ...just comot from Bongo small and do your work from outside. If na me , na wetin I go do,'' he wrote.

