A young Nigerian lady celebrated her graduation from the Delta State University after successfully balancing school and business

She revealed that she is already a chef, a brand strategist, and the owner of two businesses at the age of 22

The graduate shared a video of her convocation on social media, where she thanked God for helping her navigate the difficult journey

A young Nigerian lady has stirred reactions on social media after sharing the long list of achievements she secured before finishing her university education.

The lady, identified as @lolascafe.ng on TikTok, recently joined the latest set of graduates from the Delta State University (DELSU), Abraka.

A DELSU student with 2 business becomes graduate at 22, shares experience. Photo: @lolascafe.ng

Source: UGC

A young achiever

In a viral video posted on Friday, May 2, the celebrant was seen looking professional while taking videos during her convocation ceremony.

She noted that while the journey was not easy, she managed to run her business ventures while handling the academic demands of the university.

At just 22 years old, the young lady confirmed she is now a degree holder, a chef, a brand strategist, and an owner of two thriving businesses.

The graduate speaks

The lady expressed immense pride in herself, stating that her current achievements are only the beginning of her journey.

She wrote:

"I just graduated 💃 congratulations to me 🥳🥰 Running my business while handling school wasn’t an easy task, but i did it. I made it happen. I’m soo proud and all I can say is thank you Lord. A degreem a chef, 2 businesses, brand strategist at 22 years old and this is just the beginning."

See her TikTok post below:

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the graduate's post below:

Nancy🫠✨ said:

"Congratulations 🎉🌺. You are worthy of being a role model🥺😩. I will be graduating at age 21/22, Class of 2027."

Chidinma_Stephanie wrote:

"Congratulations we did it girl"

Oghenrukevwe commented:

"Congratulations best chef I love ur dish especially shawarma 🥹💕😭best"

LASU BGS shares admission experience

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Lagos State University's (LASU) best graduating student opened up about her admission experience.

In an insightful interview with Legit.ng, the young lady shared her admission struggle, experience in school, and future goals.

Source: Legit.ng