On Friday, May 2, outspoken Nigerian critic Martins Vincent Otse, popularly known as Verydarkman, was arrested by operatives of the EFCC at the premises of GTBank in Abuja

The popular social critic's arrest triggered a wave of online and physical protests condemning the action and demanding his release

While Verydarkman was recently released on administrative bail by the EFCC, Legit.ng revisits some unforgettable reactions that greeted his unexpected arrest

If there was any doubt about the massive love and influence that online critic Martins Vincent Otse, popularly known as Verydarkman, commands, his recent arrest by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has reiterated that fact.

What started as the outspoken critic's attempt to find answers to the unauthorised withdrawals from his mum's GTBank account turned into an arrest, which eventually heated the polity and the Nigerian internet space.

People from all walks of life used their social media accounts across all platforms, including popular celebrities like singer Davido, to condemn Verydarkman's arrest and demand his unconditional release.

Much to the joy of his fans, Verydarkman was eventually released on administrative bail on Wednesday, May 7.

During his detention, there were some reactions to his arrest that stood out and Legit.ng spotlights three of them in this article.

1. Catholic priest empties his GTBank account

In a show of support for Verydarkman, a Catholic priest, identified as Father Mazi Uc, announced to his 372k followers on Facebook that he has emptied his GTBank account.

Throwing his weight behind the critic, the reverend father said Nigeria needs a voice like Verydarkman to be a sane country.

In his words:

"I already emptied my account in GTBank.

"We need a voice like Verydarkblackman to have a sane country."

The priest's statement sparked mixed reactions on social media.

2. Man storms GTBank to close his accounts

Shortly after Verydarkman's arrest went viral, a young man, who identifies himself as VDM's disciple, stormed a branch of GTBank in Abuja to register his displeasure.

Displaying his ATM card in a viral TikTok video, the young man vowed to close his accounts with GTBank and hinted at a protest on Monday.

"I actually opened this GTBank account because of their dollar account. I'd close down my account on Monday and close down the dollar account on Monday...

...GT bank I don’t feel save anymore banking with you people. If you can hand over VDM to EFCC who am I," he said in the video.

3. Former pastor blasts Verydarkman

Abraham Daniel, a former Nigerian pastor, came for Verydarkman and his fans who wanted him released.

The ex-cleric released old, ignored messages he had sent to the online critic when he needed help.

Daniel vowed not to lend his voice to the demand for Verydarkman's release over his bitter experience in the past.

His stance angered people, while some people appealed to him to reconsider his decision and let bygones be bygones.

International community speaks on Verydarkman's arrest

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Amnesty International had condemned the arrest and planned prosecution of Verydarkman.

In a powerful reaction, the human rights body asserted that the arrest of VDM was a deliberate attempt to suppress dissenting voices in Nigeria. The group noted that the case highlighted the extent to which Nigerian authorities were willing to manipulate the criminal justice system to silence critics. The body's statement read in part:

“Amnesty International strongly condemns plans by EFCC to put Martins Vincent Otse, widely known as VeryDarkMan (VDM) on a sham trial that will be based on bogus charges. The arrest and detention of VDM by EFCC is an outright attempt to silence dissenting voices..."

