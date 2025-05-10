VeryDarkMan's arrest came as a shock to many internet users, and sparked a widespread campaign

These campaigns were not online, but also at physical locations in Abuja, prompting his fans, Ratels to troop out in their numbers

The likes of Peter Obi, Sowore, Jojo of Lele and many others spoke up and demanded his release as the EFCC held him in their custody

The arrest of VeryDarkMan, a prominent social media personality in Nigeria, has generated significant controversy and debate online.

His detention by the EFCC sparked widespread reactions, with many fans and public figures, including Peter Obi and Omoyele Sowore, calling for his release.

Peter Obi, Sowore and other socialites who campaigned for VDM's release. @yelesho, @davido, @verydarkblackman

The controversy highlighted the complex relationship between personalities like Vincent Martins Otse's and the Nigerian government, and the role of digital activism in shaping public opinions.

While some looked the other way, notable socialites lent their voices to the free VDM champagne. Legit.ng looks to shed more light on a list of celebrities who stood their grounds and used their platforms to call for justice.

1. Omoyele Sowore campaigned for justice

Omoyele Sowore, Nigerian politician and activist, failed to sit on the fence as regard VDM's arrest by the EFCC. He condemned the arrest and pointed out that the agency had no grounds to hold him in their custody.

Sowore criticized the police's actions, stating that they're hiding behind the Cybercrime Act to justify arrests like those of VeryDarkMan and Chizorom Ofoegbu.

He accused the authorities of abusing their power and collaborating with influential individuals to suppress others.

2. Peter Obi tagged VDM's arrest as oppression

Peter Obi expressed concerns about Nigeria's drift from democratic principles, human rights, and the rule of law.

He cited the arrest of social media personality VeryDarkMan as an example, criticizing the manner of the arrest while acknowledging the security agencies' legal powers. Obi warned that such actions could destabilize the nation and erode public trust in institutions.

In his words:

"The recent developments in our nation continue to raise serious concerns about the direction we are headed as a democracy. The tension in the land aggravated by hardship is being needlessly fueled by our attitude to the rule of law and human rights."

3. Davido broke his silence on VDM's arrest

Nigerian music crooner, Davido reacted to VeryDarkMan's arrest via his official Twitter page. The singer, who recently released his fifth studio album, 5IVE, clamoured for the release of the activist

He commended the masses for lending their voices to the cause and massively supporting the critic.

"Outside all the noise it’s good to see that the good one does actually impacts lives and Pple actually appreciate! The support I’m seeing for VDM everywhere is encouraging.. makes one want to do more for the masses ❤️ FREE MY GUY," Davido said.

4. Seun Kuti reacted with a video

Seun Kuti, Afrobeat legend Fela Kuti's son, voiced his dissent, urging authorities to uphold human rights and fair treatment.

As a vocal activist, he emphasised that activists shouldn't be silenced, echoing his father's legacy of speaking truth to power.

5. Peter Okoye (PSquare) showed support

Peter Okoye, one half of the now-defunct music duo, P-Square, also showed support to Martins Vincent Otse.

He reposted messages demanding VDM's release and emphasised that Nigerians should unite in support of individuals who champion their causes, particularly when they face adversity, to foster a stronger, more just society.

Peter Okoye & other socialites who campaigned for VDM's release. @peterpsquare

6. Tunde Ednut dedicated his platform to the cause

Famous Nigerian blogger and media personality, who is friends with most of the top dogs in the entertainment industry, lent his massive platform to ensure that the Free VDM Campaign got more reach.

He posted updates and messages encouraging fans and followers to keep demanding answers regarding the circumstances surrounding the arrest.

VDM finally breaks silence with first post

Legit.ng earlier reported that VeryDarkMan is back from EFCC custody, and many could not keep calm for his first official post after his release.

The king of the Ratel gang regained his freedom a few days ago and has made his first official post.

The clip shared, alongside his post caption, triggered multiple reactions online as fans shared their hot takes.

