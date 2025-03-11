A young lady who was denied a job offer due to what she wore at the interview shared her experience

She shared a video of the dress she wore, which the company tagged as “inappropriate” dressing

Many who came across the video shared their thoughts on the company’s policy and the lady’s dress

A young job seeker was told that her dress was inappropriate when she went for an interview.

She revealed that she was denied the opportunity because of the dress she wore at the interview.

Lady who missed job offer shares what she wore to interview. Photo: @teeshure95

Source: TikTok

In a video by @teeshure95 on TikTok, the lady showed off the dress she wore, which the company tagged as “inappropriate” dressing.

She said:

“So I went for an interview and was told that I was inappropriately dressed.”

In the comment section, she gave more details of her ordeal.

Lady who was rejected showed what she wore at interview as company said she was inappropriately dressed. Photo: @teeshure95

Source: TikTok

The lady said:

“Their house,their rules but my point is, not giving someone a job based on a discrepancy in an outfit is absurd.”

She also revealed that she was applying for the job of a front desk officer.

Watch her video below:

Reactions trail lady’s dress to an interview

@ID Noble said:

"of course it is . Are you going on a dinner date? please dont mind those deceiving you in the comment section."

@Goodness|Corporate ADHD Girlie said:

"Hey so…. It’s really not a personal attack, they said inappropriate not indecent…. The arms of the dress are a little loud and gives more of a festive vibe than a corporate vibe, if it was plain, they wouldn’t have an issue Tbvh."

@Stylish_Sayrah said:

"It is probably nothing personal. Some organisation frown against see through outfits. It is a beautiful dress btw. You would get a job that would accommodate all your corporate girlie fantasy."

@pey_pey96 said:

"I went for an interview and she said my wig makes me look old... she asked if I could start working immediately, I went home and never looked back."

@April 7 said:

"I think it’s the arm tho , during our project defense in school, our professor made a comment on my friend’s shirt,the arm had some kind of style but it wasn’t even see through or revealing but he said we are not supposed to do too much when it comes to cooperate wears."

@Believer said:

"Even if it was Sales Girl, First Impression is a Topic in school to know how important it is. First Impression is a Very big deal. After getting the job you can even wear Ankara. Your sleeve wasn't it."

Read more related stories on job

Man gets instant job after church encounter

In a related story, a Nigerian man went viral after narrating how he landed a job after an encounter with a company owner in church.

The man shared how the woman told him that God led her to help him and what she did afterwards.

Many who came across the man’s experience gave their opinion on the job opportunity and celebrated him.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng