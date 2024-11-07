A Nigerian lady has shared her Hallelujah Challenge testimony as she received two job offers within one week

In a TikTok post, she narrated how she made up an acceptance letter and danced with it during the recently concluded Hallelujah Challenge

Many who came across her video congratulated her as they anticipated their testimonies from the Hallelujah Challenge

A Nigerian lady who participated in Nathaniel Bassey's Hallelujah Challenge has shared her testimony.

She revealed that she made up a fake acceptance letter and danced with it when she joined the Hallelujah Challenge program.

In a video by @lukachi07 on TikTok, the lady shared a copy of the acceptance letter she had made and the job offer emails she had received.

The lady said she received a job offer 3 days before the Challenge ended.

She said another one came in shortly after the Hallelujah Challenge was concluded.

Her words:

“During the Hallelujah challenge, I made up a job acceptance letter with my name and resumption date by November then I printed it and danced with it from day 5 to day 14. Hallelujah challenge ended on Sunday but the Thursday of that same week I got an offer with the description to resume on the 11th of November, I cried and danced not knowing God hasn't even started.

“As I was arranging my credentials for my documentation, lo and behold yesterday on my way to the cyber cafe to print a document another company that put me on hold since July contacted me.

“They sent me an email of resumption for 25th November, in the space of 1 week I got two job offers, from applying and applying for jobs to deleting rejection emails BUT NOW NA ME WAN CON CHOOSE THIS GOD.”

Hallelujah Challenge Testimonies

The Hallelujah Challenge, organised by gospel singer Nathaniel Bassey, is a popular online prayer and praise meeting that has produced various testimonies.

