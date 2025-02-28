A Nigerian man went viral after narrating how he landed a job after an encounter with a company owner in church

A man shared how he landed a job after unexpectedly meeting a company founder in church.

He said he had carried his CV in his pockets because he was desperate to get a job.

In a tweet by @viqueta on X, the man shared how he approached the woman for a job and what she told him.

He said:

“The evening of October 2015, I was at church attending a youth program, it was some months after my NYSC, I was desperate to get a job so I was always walking about with my CV in my pocket. I saw a black G-wagon pulled over infront of the church and a woman in her 60’s elegantly dressed got down from the vehicle, immediately, a spirit whispered in my ears, this woman has a job for you, me that was scared and shy…lol.

“I helplessly watched her walked into the church, after about an hour, she came out, I surmounted my fears and approached her,I greeted her and introduced myself, I haven’t even finished speaking when she interrupted me and said so I’m the person whose prayer request has been disturbing her, she said she has not rested because God has been telling her there’s a young man she needs to help, me ke?

“Right there she asked for my CV, put a call across to the HR, told the HR to hold on with the other candidates, scheduled an appointment for me to see the HR, the rest they say is history. I made sure I did not disappoint her God, I did excellently in my position that many youths from my church were also employed by her. It turned out she was the co-owner of Grand Products, owners of Grandsquare Supermarkets.”

Reactions trail man’s job opportunity

Many who came across the man’s experience gave their opinion on the man’s job opportunity.

@IgboPerspective said:

"That woman you met is my aunt. Mrs Nweze. That woman can pray to the point that we say she can change God heart. Wahlai, that woman is a moving prayer on a mission. You just reminded me that I haven't checked in on them for a while."

@omorogiec said:

"It's a miracle, it doesn't have to make sense."

@szn11szn said:

"I thank God for you bro. I love that line where you said I thank God I did not disappoint her God."

