A Nigerian lady resigned from her bank job three months ago to begin her barbing and hairstyling business

She gave an update on how her beauty business was going, saying that she’d do it again in a heartbeat

Many who came across the post encouraged the lady and shared similar experiences with their careers

A Nigerian lady revealed that she left her bank job to start her own business.

She said she took the decision three months ago.

In an X post by @The_Lorde_Amaka, the lady revealed that she started her barbing, hairstyling and lash extension business after quitting the bank job.

Lady gives updates 3 months after leaving bank job

The lady said she left her job to start her business from scratch.

She stated she was going through “proper shege” but was undeterred.

She said:

“I quit my banking job 3 months ago to start my hairstyling, lashes and brows and barbing business again from scratch. Presently, I am seeing proper shege. But God is in charge. I’d do it again in a heartbeat.”

Reactions as lady quits banking job for barbing

@Anointedxx said:

Can I encourage you? Better to stay on this than that. That was the banking job you left. One thing about entrepreneurship is, u don't just start making it a night, this is where you need, a mentor. I can say that you will still smile. Don't allow the night to hold your light.

@PharizR said:

"Me, I quit my salesperson job 5 months ago to acquire a tailoring skill."

@klassic_Chidi said:

"Rooting for you Amaka."

