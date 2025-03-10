A Nigerian lady paid a first-time visit to her new boyfriend in Ikoyi and recorded a video of his room

The video showed that the man lived in a one-room apartment, and the walls were made with plywood

Many reacted as the lady shared the video of the man’s bedroom, which was well-arranged when she visited

A Nigerian lady is trending online after she shared a video on TikTok to show the house of a man she visited.

The lady said she was visiting the man for the first time and could not resist sharing a video of the room.

A lady shares what her boyfriend's room looks like after first time visit. Photo: @rizi_jj

Source: TikTok

In the video by @rizi_jj on TikTok, the lady said the man she visited was her new boyfriend, who stayed in Ikoyi, Lagos state.

She noted that the visit was the first since they started dating.

The video showed that the man's environment and room were unkept, and the walls were made from plywood.

The lady shows different parts of her boyfriend's one room apartment in Ikoyi. Photo: @rizi_jj

Source: TikTok

She said:

“First time visiting your new boyfriend at Ikoyi. Was so happy when he told me he stays at Ikoyi.. not knowing it’s an arrangee pako house he is staying.. why do men lie.”

In the comment section, she added:

“Him for just tell me na old arrangee house when him construct pako him dey stay na.. after I don hype him give my friends finiśh.. how will face my friends now?”

Watch the video below:

Reactions trail lady’s boyfriend’s house

Netizens who saw the state of the room reacted to it in many ways. Some people said it was wrong for the lady to have shared the video of the room online.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions.

@CertifiedDamilare said:

"Well guess he didn’t lie to you that he stay at ikoyi,your expectation was just high and hope you didn’t break up with him cos of this….everyone with their management structure."

@SHADOW KANA KUKU said:

"Red flag. u don dey expose boyfriend. u no lots of lies u go still know and use rub body as married. u never ready. lege miami awaiting you."

@kingsides said:

"Next time you see him.. tell him you dont want him again so he can look for another person that will appreciate the little he has for now."

@Prince said:

"As if she has own place.... if any girl try this thing with me hmm."

@Lotuschild said:

"Just see the women we are meant to love and stay loyal to wholeheartedly."

Nigerian relationship stories that got people talking

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady fumed after a man asked her to send him N3,000 two days into their talking stage.

She shared a screen recording of the man’s voice note as he gave reasons for asking for such an amount.

Another Nigerian lady got engaged to her lover six months after she experienced heartbreak and gave up on falling in love.

In a related story, a single mother showed off three engagement rings from her past relationships and shared the story behind each of them.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng