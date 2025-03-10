In a viral video, a Nigerian man showed off his latest invention and shared how the device worked

The young man made a doorbell which had a hidden camera and could send WhatsApp notifications

Many who came across the video hailed the young man and shared their observations on his invention

A creative young man showed off the innovative doorbell he invented with a hidden camera.

He showed how the device worked, stating that it had a WhatsApp messaging feature.

He showed off how to use the doorbell with hidden camera. Photo: @gezmo_boy

Source: TikTok

In a video by @gezmo_boy on TikTok, the talented young man explained how the device worked.

Man invents doorbell with WhatsApp messaging

According to the young man, the doorbell had a touch sensor and whenever someone presses it, it rings inside the house.

Not only that, it would also send a WhatsApp message with a link showing the picture of the person who rang the bell.

The man named his invention, “BELL” and asked viewers to share their thoughts.

He said:

“Upgrade your entrance experience with BELL thoughts.”

Watch the video below:

Reactions trail man’s doorbell with hidden camera

Many who came across the video hailed the young man and shared their observations on his invention.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions.

@Micheal said:

"Brooo, this is a crazy innovation, although it's already in the US, but it would be really nice if we start getting our own ideas out there too."

@bothsides said:

"Nice but that's too much notification UX wise. if the bell rings inside then there's no need for the extra notification since the sound will be louder than that of the phone."

@Christian Daniel5632 said:

"This is great, lets think of a better case. i suggest a 3d printed one."

@Rufus talks life said:

"Bro ask help from investors and make sure you launch this and perfect it, it’s the beginning of your own project that pays you millions."

@Nigro said:

"I could be the first to buy from u."

@NurseJohn said:

"Nice, if it’s a two way street where by if your phone is dead, it’s on DND you can still hear the bell in the house n get the door. If you are taking investors I am in."

@Riderezzy said:

"You're doing well keep doing your work focus on the local market. Africa is huge get more Africa use case. wish you the best broski."

@dian.dyfwmh said:

are you telling me billionaires in nigeria are not seeing this or rich people...omo!!!! i don't know how i can invest in this???

@Vybes said:

"It seems you have to be on the same local access network as the bell device to watch the live video feed."

Man who invented doorbell with camera and Whatsapp features. Photo: @gezmo_boy

Source: TikTok

Young Nigerians innovators share their inventions

Recently, young Nigerians have trended due to their innovative skills and exceptional talents.

Legit.ng previously reported that Adekunle Ajasin University Students transformed a regular ‘okada’ to a battery-powered electric motorcycle, as part of their final-year project.

In a related story, a young Nigerian man flaunted the car he built from scratch and gave it a unique name, while another young boy made beautiful clothes hangers using pipes.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng