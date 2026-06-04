Some 2026 UTME candidates who want to study at the University of Ibadan have shared their scores online

They shared their desired courses and what they wanted to school in the University of Ibadan, including their worries

The University of Ibadan aspirants, who included those who had written UTME before, shared how they felt about their 2026 UTME results

Some students who sat for the 2026 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) opened up about their desired institution and course.

They showed the scores they got after writing the exam organised by the Joint Admissions Matriculation Board (JAMB).

3 University of Ibadan aspirants share 2026 UTME scores and mention desired courses. Photo: LinkedIn/ Ejedara Emmanuel, Odunayo Olasuyi

Source: UGC

In this article, Legit.ng highlights the UTME scores of three students who want to study at the University of Ibadan and their desired course of study.

1. UTME result of boy who wants to study economics

A Nigerian boy, Ejedera Emmanuel, announced his score at the 2026 UTME, and he expressed his intention of gaining admission into the University of Ibadan.

On his LinkedIn page, he announced that he scored 217 in the 2026 UTME and wanted to study economics.

His post partly read:

"Today marks exactly one month since I received my JAMB UTME result — 217. Looking back, this result represents much more than a number to me. It reflects consistency, discipline, sacrifice, and the willingness to keep pushing even on difficult days. The preparation process came with pressure, long nights of studying, moments of doubt, and the determination to stay focused on my goals.

"My name is Ejedara Emmanuel, and this milestone is only the beginning of a bigger journey. As I work toward gaining admission into the University of Ibadan, I’m also committed to developing myself beyond academics by building practical skills in tech and design.

2. Man who was denied admission tries again

A young Nigerian man, Odunayo Olasuyi, shared his experience after missing out on admission at the University of Ibadan,

He shared what he did in 2025 that made him miss his admission, and what he planned to do in 2026 post-UTME.

His words:

"Most people think doing more means achieving more. I used to believe that too. While I was preparing for JAMB in 2025, I read (mostly passively), attended tutorials, and studied zealously at night. I was constantly doing something that felt like progress. But I ended up with 254."

Odunayo shared how his 2026 UTME score became higher than what he got in 2025.

He added:

"And that shift changed everything. From confusion to clarity. From random effort to intentional strategy. From 254 → 295. I’m lucky to have learned this early."

Some JAMB candidates who want to study at the University of Ibadan posted their UTME scores online as they await post-UTME. Photo: UI

Source: UGC

3. UI law aspirant posts UTME score

On her Facebook page, Ajoke Ade mentioned the score she got when she took part in the UTME examination and also stated the course she wishes to study at the University of Ibadan.

She asked if the score she got in her JAMB examination would afford her the opportunity to study the course she mentioned in her post.

She wrote:

“Can I study Law with 254 in UI?”

After she made the statement asking if she could study the course at the University of Ibadan with the said score, many individuals came across her post and immediately took to the comments section to advise her.

LASU BGS shares admission experience

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Lagos State University's (LASU) best graduating student opened up about her admission experience.

She also shared the study secrets that helped her in school and why she ended up writing UTME twice.

In an insightful interview with Legit.ng, the young lady shared her admission struggle, experience in school, and future goals.

Source: Legit.ng