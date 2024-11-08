A Nigerian lady recounted how she turned down a job offer because the work hours clashed with church activities

She narrated how she took up church responsibilities, but when she needed help, the church did not help

Her story took another turn as she stated what she learnt during her trying times and how she found peace

A lady narrated how she once rejected a job offer due to church activities.

She narrated how devout she was as a Christian and was also nicknamed “Holy Mary”.

In the touching post shared by @Eddizluv on X, the lady said life wasn’t fair to her despite her Christian lifestyle.

She said:

“I have turned down a well paying job too due conflicting time. I was once a devoted christain, to the point I was nicknamed "Holy Mary" in my environs. For my christ like behavior. but life hasn't been fair to me, knowing how much I loved God and worked in his vineyard.”

Lady leaves church after she didn’t receive help

She said she used to contribute to the church and soon became the pastor’s favourite, but she did not receive any help when trying times came.

Her words:

“My husband and i were prominent church donors, so we became one of pastors' favorites. Sowed dangerous seed as they would call it, to mention a few sowed a car as a seed.. Then things started going south for my husband and I, I was very sick at some point, lost landed properties, house, cars, and business worth millions of naira, life back to square 1. The church turned their back on us.”

She added:

“We concluded that God doesn't intervene in human affairs; luck and chance dictate our fortunes. We've accepted this reality and found peace.”

