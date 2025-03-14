A Nigerian lady shared an emotional video in which she said she is alone in this world as her siblings are all dead

A Nigerian lady said she is the only one left in this world after all her relatives passed to the great beyond.

The lady shared her story in a trending TikTok video, which has melted a lot of hearts on social media.

In the video she posted, the lady, Princy of Abuja, said her parents were the only children of their own parents.

According to her, they got married and gave birth to many children together before dying.

However, she said all her siblings are also dead, leaving her alone in the world.

She also said she has no uncles or aunties because her parents had no siblings.

Her words:

"May their souls rest in peace but sometimes, I blame my parents for everything I'm going through. This is just draining."

She said she blames her parents because they did not have siblings and they still got married to each other.

The lady said even the far uncles she has are not even aware weather she exists or not.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady shares her pains on social media

@De smile kitchen and grills said:

"Please if you are dating this soul please don't hurt her please."

@user333 said:

"Some of us get siblings but we still dey alone like say we no get, dis life self."

@Ayo | Digital Creator said:

"Pay attention to the purpose of your existence. You are an adult now, be strong, be happy and be successful."

@EhisBABY said:

"Stop to Dey bitter my friend… it’s on you now to break a curse… it’s wasn’t their fault, they just couldn’t take control of the situation, don’t blame them, you need to free yourself off that."

@Hero Martins said:

"The truth be say u suppose dey swear for them everyday."

@Gods favorite said:

"May God bring a good man to you so you can build a family once you start having kids you will not feel it like that again."

@odion Michael said:

"Marriage on time so your father will be happy for you, God love you."

@Tonpper said:

"Oga madam, all these are blatantly irrelevant. some people have families and their families are the weapon fashioned against them, some of us intentionally cut everyone off, I understand the..."

