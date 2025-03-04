A Nigerian lady was disappointed after seeing the house an agent showed her in Ibadan, Oyo state

A Nigerian lady expressed her disappointment over the house an agent showed her in Ibadan, Oyo state.

She revealed that her budget was N700,000 as she displayed the apartment her agent showed her.

The video by @tomiempire08 on TikTok showed that part of the house’s wall was covered in a tapouline.

Though the sitting room was large, it was unpainted, while the lid of the toilet had been removed.

The lady who spoke in Yoruba asked the agent if he would accept such a place if he were given.

She captioned the video:

“I followed a wacko agent man for a house hunting in Ibadan.”

Watch the video below:

Reactions trail N700k apartment in Ibadan

Many who came across the video gave their thoughts on the apartment, while sharing similar experiences.

@Brain said:

"I rented 2bed at oluyole estate. The house get 18 doors . Na Ibadan I first see rat wey Dey drink uncooked eggs without breaking it . Rat go Dey pursue me inside my own house . I bought gum to catch Them first day. It catch 3 the next day rat just Dey pass the gum like say dem use juju. I won die.”

@Folkwin Wolfspeer said:

"Abeg make unah dey reach two before unah dey follow Agent oo .. one will stay outside and one will follow Agent."

@2donSlimani said:

"Omo the sitting room is very wide…set a side up for dining room..please don’t use black paint use white."

@Topman said:

"How much do you propose to them for house hunting. All these house no pass 100k renting. If you need better house sha save 400k upward."

@philipmbakwe said:

"700k for this house ??? maybe na your ex send that house agent."

@Abikeposh designs said:

"I don laff tire. The first house kuku sleep outside, the second house is the real poison while the Jacuzzi house came with swag."

@Danperry369 said:

"No lie oo, how much you tell am say you budget for rent? And na which area you request for?"

In related stories, an agent took a man to a house inside a petrol station while another lady displayed the N1.1million apartment she saw in Lagos.

Lady uses all her savings to rent house

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady who just had an apartment cried out after she used all her savings to rent a big house in Lagos.

She lamented that she had no money left to furnish the house, as she shared a video of the empty living room.

Many who came across the video advised the lady and shared their similar experience with renting houses in Lagos and other states in Nigeria.

