Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Enugu state - 22-year-old hairstylist, Miss Odama Mary Agado, has ended her own life over a heartbroken experience in Enugu state.

Agado reportedly discovered her boyfriend with another woman on Friday, October 17, 2025.

Hairdresser kills self over heartbreak in Enugu state. Photo credit: @NigeriaStories

Source: Twitter

It was gathered that the Cross River state indigene ingested a poisonous substance suspected to be Sniper after the heartbreaking incident.

As reported by Vanguard, sources said the deceased, who is a hairstylist, recently bought a car and rented an apartment for her boyfriend.

A family source identified as Daniel said the deceased became distraught after seeing her boyfriend with another lady in the apartment she had rented for him.

“She became very angry and left for her own apartment. There, she called her mother and told her what happened. She also said her mother should take whatever happened in good faith, that she wouldn’t live again.”

Daniel lamented that the girl’s mother did not raise an alarm until she later received a call that her daughter had drunk sniper and was rushed to the hospital.

He added that the deceased’s body was taken to her village in Yala, where she was buried on Saturday, October 18, 2025, as she was too young to be kept for a customary burial ceremony.

He disclosed that the family did not report the tragic incident to the police as the deceased had killed herself.

“We are at a loss as to why she should take such action over a boyfriend. Some people say she was spiritually manipulated, but whatever it was, no blame game will bring her back.”

NOTE: Choose life: Your story isn't over yet, and there is hope in every new chapter. You can get help here for free!

Tragedy as man allegedly kills self in Abuja

Recall that tragedy struck at Kagini, a community in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) in the nation's capital

The community was thrown into mourning following the death of a young man, identified simply as IK.

The deceased was said to have reportedly killed himself with a rope in his room on Friday, September 5, 2025.

Man kills self over pressure to get married

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that the family has been thrown into mourning after a 46-year-old driver, Muftau Abiodun Musa, killed himself.

Musa allegedly killed himself over pressure from family members to get married in Osogbo, Osun state.

The Osun state police command has reportedly taken over the matter after the unfortunate incident.

Source: Legit.ng