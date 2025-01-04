A man shared how an agent took him to an apartment inside a filling station during house-hunting

He captured the moment in a video that had gone viral on TikTok, adding that it happened in Akure, Ondo state

Many who came across the video shared their thoughts on the situation, narrating personal experiences

A man was shocked by a house agent while on a house hunt in Akure, Ondo state.

The young man looking for an apartment was shocked when the agent showed him to a filling station.

The agent opened the filling station gate. Photo: @teebest363

Source: TikTok

In the video shared by @teebest363, the man showed when he and the agent arrived at the location.

Agent shows man apartment in filling station

The agent opened the filling station gate and walked to the house.

He showed the interior and exterior of the house, which was in the same compound as the filling station.

The video was captioned:

“POV: You went on for a house-hunting in Akure.”

Watch the video below:

Reactions trail man’s house-hunting experience in Akure

Many who came across the video shared their thoughts on the man's experience in Akure.

They took to the comment section to share their personal experiences with house agents.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions.

@Yetisvogue_luxury said:

“That was how one agent took me to the boysquaters of a hospital ooo….i nearly fainted that day.”

@Scarlett said:

“Just stop at that aico filling station I will come outside.”

@Hawlahfitnessclub said:

"na agent carry phone for ear abi. naso dem dey always form mumu call."

@youfoundkel said:

"I was taken to a lounge. They told me that I should not worry that they don’t use to have plenty customers so I shouldn’t bother about noise."

@The Creative said:

“If your agent dey on call when e wan show you house, just know sey na nonsense house e wan carry you enter.”

@shakur said:

“Wait oh! are these people not even ashamed of taking someone to this kind of house.”

@Novelletta Concepts said:

“Be like say Lagos agents don dey enter Akure o.”

@Vastky said:

“No be now u go know the value na wen fuel scarcity come u go thank God tire.”

@omoyacomfort said:

“Imagine going to buy fuel and you see someone coming out of that apartment in a towel.. you go first think say na the manager run mad.”

@Tublak said:

"Anybody wey wan rent this kind apartment, abeg no carry ur original credentials come that place o. Infact, jst put mattress for floor and sleep Incase of any eventuality, you go jst pick race."

Read related stories on apartments

Lady shows apartment with N1.1m rent

In a related story, a lady on a house-hunting journey showed off a house she saw in Lagos with a yearly rent of N1.1 m.

In the video, the lady also listed the landlord's rules for the tenants and other monthly payments.

Many who came across the video shared their opinion on the house as they shared similar experiences.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng