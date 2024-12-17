A Nigerian lady who just had an apartment cried out after she used all her savings to rent a big house in Lagos

She lamented that she had no money left to furnish the house, as she shared a video of the empty living room

Many who came across the video advised the lady and shared their similar experience with renting houses

A Nigerian lady said she used all her savings to rent a house in Lagos state.

She also lamented that she had no more money to furnish the house.

In a video shared by @blessing.wealth04, the lady was in an empty living room.

She rolled on the floor in the video that went viral.

The lady said that when she was renting the house, she didn’t consider the money to furnish it.

She said:

“The fact that when I was renting this apartment, I didn't think of how to furnish it. i just knew i needed a bigger space and i went ahead and withdraw all the savings i made from selling popcorn and icecream 😫😫 now no money to furnish the house. let's see how far I will do in 6months. Please book me for your events so that i can save up to furnish my new house ooo."

Reactions as lady rents house with savings

Many who came across the video advised the lady and shared their similar experience.

@19 +99 said:

"Na the sound you put Dey make me laugh."

@Omo’oba Adetona said:

"Lemme be ur roommate and i will do d furnishing."

@Grace Addie Minkah said:

"This is me."

@temioshy:

"The same God that helped you save it will help you furnish it."

@user1812170474440 said:

"haaaaaah! some days are like this. tomorrow somebody will come and be begging for you to accommodate them. Life!"

