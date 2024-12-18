Lady Shows Off Lagos Apartment With N1.1m Rent, Shares Landlord’s Rules For Tenants
- A lady on a house-hunting journey showed off a house she saw in Lagos with N1.1m as yearly rent
- In the video, the lady also listed the rules which the landlord laid down for the tenants and other month payments
- Many who came across the video shared their opinion on the house as they shared similar experience
A Nigerian lady showed a house in Lagos state worth N1.1million in rent.
She showed the house's room, the kitchen, and the bathroom.
In the video shared by @fheyisayo_ on TikTok, the lady also listed the rules and regulations associated with the house.
She noted that the landlord lived in the compound and that was a complete turn-off for her.
Lady lists landlord’s rules in N1.1m Lagos house
The lady noted that tenants were not allowed to use air conditioners or hot plates.
She said:
“You’re not allowed to use AC, hot plate or generator. Every month, you pay N20,000 for water and security and you’re still going to pay for light.”
The video was captioned:
“1.1 Million Naira apartment with plenty rules and regulations. I almost paid for this apartment but they increased the price. What do you think about this apartment?
Watch the video below:
Reactions trail N1.1m Lagos apartment
@DIEUSONOFBITCHESDIEDIEDIE said:
"The kitchen con be like bunny cage made with log. Omor , una dey suffer for that Lagos o."
@Jude nonso said:
"Any compound way landlord day leave run ooooh speaking from experience."
@hawakisitu4 said:
"Nothing is impressive here coz its even abit dark. now imagine in the night."
@vic said:
"Why don’t you try somewhere around egbeda you’ll get a good min flat between 600-800."
@B Cruz FC said:
'Una dey suffer for Lagos aje for ph if u no go rent this house 200k or 250k highest leave am them never born that landlord well to give that kin rule for ph here."
Lady uses all her savings to rent house
In a related story, a Nigerian lady who just had an apartment cried out after she used all her savings to rent a big house in Lagos.
She lamented that she had no money left to furnish the house, as she shared a video of the empty living room.
Many who came across the video advised the lady and shared their similar experience with renting houses.
Source: Legit.ng
Victoria Nwahiri (Human Interest Editor) Victoria Nwahiri is a Reuters-certified journalist with 4+ years of experience in digital, social media, and print journalism. As a one-time freelancer and full-time journalist, she has extensively covered lifestyle, entertainment, and human interest stories that have impacted and attracted top policymakers. She is currently a Human Interest Editor at Legit.ng and can be reached via victoria.nwahiri@corp.legit.ng