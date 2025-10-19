BBNaija star Phyna has shared a disturbing post about herself, revealing that certain individuals are allegedly planning to take action against her

In her post, she mentioned the names of those after her and explained the reason behind their alleged move

Fans have urged her to take legal action against the individuals threatening her, especially after meeting with them as she planned

Reality star Josephina Otabor, better known as Phyna, has shared a troubling post about her ordeal with the hospitality company where she was recently involved in a physical altercation.

The singer and actress went viral days ago after a video surfaced showing her rolling on the floor during a fight with another woman.

Fans react to action taken on BBN’s Phyna. Photo credit@unusualphyna

Source: Instagram



Phyna later revealed that the lady she fought with was in critical condition at the hospital, asking fans to pray she survives.

Phyna shares what the hotel allegedly wants to do to her



In a new update, Phyna took to her Instagram story to reveal that Dalchifit Hotel, the hospitality centre where the fight occurred, is allegedly demanding ₦3.5 million from her as compensation for damages.



She, however, accused the hotel of failing to protect her, claiming they allowed touts to enter the premises and break into her room.

BBNaija’s Phyna reveals more details

BBN’s Phyna's fan react to viral fighting video. Photo credit@unusualphyna

Source: Instagram

The reality star expressed emotional distress, stating that she wished the year 2025 had taken her instead of her late sister, Ruth.



According to her, the hotel management disclosed her room number to the touts and planned to detain her until Monday.



Phyna added that she requested CCTV footage of the incident, but the hotel allegedly refused to release it to the police.

See the post here:

How fan reacted to BBN'as Phyna's post

Reactions have trailed the post made by the reality star. Here are comments below:

@ego0yinbo shared:

"They should keep her till Monday, when she is out; let her SUE!

I don’t really understand some people in this life.

Hotel that is supposed to be secure, gave out their guest room number without notification then still fight her on top."



@_chrisdestiny commented:

"We will see you on Monday, just relax there first. Let us settle Regina Daniel and Ned own."

@officialuzoamakandukwe reacted:

"Sue them nah , Abi?"

@omaboni3 wrote:

"Oh my God Phyna I really feel for this lady."

@azekoo_8085 shared:

"But how would a hotel disclose a room number without the occupant's consent."

@ginanooshiri said:

"I trust that justice will be served. Phyna should consider taking legal action against the hotel. The hotel should also be investigated."





Dangote Group mourns Phyna's sister

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the Dangote Group reacted to the death of Ruth Otabor. Reacting via its official X handle, the management expressed grief over the event, calling it a tragic loss.

“We are deeply saddened by the passing of Ruth Otabor, who was injured in the recent road incident involving one of our trucks in Auchi, Edo State," the conglomerate statement read in part. Fans were not happy with the statement released by the company because of how they dragged the case.

Source: Legit.ng