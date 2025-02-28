A Nigerian lady who went to her hometown for her father’s burial showed the moment a man did something unusual

The video captured how she stopped the man from touching her during one of the activities at her father’s burial

Many who came across the video expressed concern and shared similar experiences from burial ceremonies

A Nigerian lady sparked concern after sharing a video of a man’s unusual action at her father’s burial.

The lady travelled to her hometown at Ode-Irele in Ondo state for her father’s burial.

A video shared by @itz_bosslady13 showed a moment a man tried to touch her during one of the activities at her father’s burial.

Video captures man’s strange action at burial

The video showed the moment a man stretched his hand to touch her face, while holding money in his hand.

A lady was quick to notice and held the man’s hand, collected the money and threw it away.

She captioned the video:

“This happened during my father’s funeral. I don’t know what his intentions were, be it good or bad. I know I’m covered with the blood of Jesus. Isaiah 54:17; Psalm 91.”

Watch the video below:

Reactions trail lady’s video from father’s burial

Many who came across the video expressed concern and shared similar experiences from burial ceremonies.

@Olufunmilola Mary said:

"Irele? Woww. I'm from Ode Irele too and the last time we went home for a burial, something similar happened. We didn't know until the videographer showed my mum. We had prayed before the party started."

@Softie said:

"Ppl saying Irele dis nd dat hope u knw dat evil ppl are nt restricted to a particular place… being spiritually alert is not a joke. No matter where . Some of us live in d Irele and we never kpai."

@Ms.Folakemi said:

"Irele????? I’m from Ondo state and i’m so scared to visit my village."

@Mom Octavia03 said:

"Loved d fact dat u were so alert... Nothing will happen to u."

@Princess Adeola said:

"You are covered! I am glad you acted quickly!"

@King HaDizat14 said:

"You strong I don’t believe those thing but this one wey I see so eh just thank God cause na he make u escape that evil person."

@quincysapparel001 said:

"Very sharp,I like the way you catch him hand for air."

@Yemmy_ayanfe said:

"This is why I didn't dance loju agbo at my dad's funeral. I am from Igbobini and our people are very wonderful. They didn't even know when the children of the dead left the town."

Strange woman visits family compound

