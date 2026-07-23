Cheapest Way to Send Money Internationally: How to Save More on Every Transfer

Whether you're supporting your family back home, paying tuition abroad, running an international business, or receiving payments as a freelancer, finding the cheapest way to send money internationally can save you hundreds, or even thousands of money every year.



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It’s easy to assume that the cheapest option is simply the provider with the lowest transfer fee. In reality, that's only a part of the picture. Exchange rates, hidden charges, transfer speed, security, and overall convenience all determine how much money actually reaches the recipient.

This guide explains how to identify truly affordable international transfer services, avoid unnecessary costs, and choose a provider that gives you value and peace of mind.

Why The Lowest Transfer Fee Doesn't Always Mean The Cheapest Option

It's easy to be attracted by advertisements promising "zero transfer fees." However, many providers recover those costs by offering poor exchange rates or adding hidden charges elsewhere.

For example, a provider may advertise a free transfer but convert your money at an exchange rate that is significantly below the market rate. The result is that your recipient receives less money than they would through another provider that charges a small fee but offers a much better exchange rate.

Before choosing any provider, compare:

● Exchange rates

● Transfer fees

● Hidden charges

● Delivery speed

● Total amount the recipient receives

The true cost of an international money transfer is always the final amount delivered, not simply the fee displayed at checkout.

What Makes An International Money Transfer Affordable?

When comparing providers, look beyond marketing claims and evaluate the complete transfer experience.

1. Competitive Exchange Rates

Exchange rates have one of the biggest impacts on international transfers. Even a small difference in the conversion rate can translate into substantial savings, particularly when sending larger amounts.

If you're regularly sending CAD, NGN, USD, or EUR, comparing exchange rates is essential because those differences add up quickly over time.



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2. Transparent Pricing

Reliable providers clearly display:

● Transfer fees

● Exchange rates

● Final amount the recipient will receive

Transparency helps you avoid unexpected deductions and allows you to compare services fairly.

3. Fast Delivery

Affordable transfers should also be efficient.

Depending on your needs, you may require same-day delivery, instant transfers, or scheduled payments. Whether you're paying university tuition or helping your family with urgent expenses, speed often matters just as much as price.

4. Strong Security

Cost savings should never come at the expense of security.

Choose providers that operate under recognised financial regulations, use encryption, verify customer identities, and comply with anti-money laundering standards. Protecting your money is just as important as saving it.

5. Convenience

Modern users increasingly expect financial services that go beyond simple transfers.

Features such as mobile apps, digital verification, transaction tracking, multi-currency wallets, and easy payment management make cross-border banking significantly more convenient.

Why Multi-Currency Wallets Are Changing Global Payments

One of the biggest trends in international finance is the growing popularity of the multi-currency wallet.

Instead of maintaining separate accounts across different countries, users can manage multiple currencies in one place.

A multi-currency wallet typically allows users to:

● Hold different currencies simultaneously

● Exchange funds when exchange rates are favourable

● Send money internationally

● Receive international payments

● Manage cross-border transactions from a single platform

This flexibility is especially valuable for:

● Diaspora communities

● International students

● Freelancers

● Remote workers

● Small business owners

● Importers and exporters

● Families with financial commitments in multiple countries

Choosing The Right Provider For Cross-Border Payments

When evaluating any provider for cross-border payments, ask yourself these questions:

● Are the exchange rates competitive?

● Are all fees disclosed upfront?

● How quickly will the recipient receive the money?

● Which countries and currencies are supported?

● Is the provider properly licensed and regulated?

● Does the platform offer an easy-to-use mobile experience?

● Can I both send and receive international payments?

A provider that performs well across all these areas often delivers better long-term value than one that simply advertises low fees.



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How CadRemit Helps Reduce International Transfer Costs

Many modern financial platforms like CadRemit are increasingly combining affordability with convenience, letting customers move money between Nigeria, Canada, Europe and the USA.

Through CadRemit, users can access services that support transfers between Nigeria, Canada, the United States and Europe while benefiting from competitive exchange rates and transparent pricing.

For users looking to send money internationally, CadRemit offers a dedicated transfer service that simplifies cross-border payments while clearly showing applicable charges before transactions are completed.

Beyond transfers, CadRemit also provides:

● Multi-currency wallets supporting CAD, USD, EUR and NGN.

● The ability to receive international payments.

● Currency exchange between supported currencies.

● CMT Rewards on eligible transfers to Nigeria.

● Mobile-friendly account management

Having these services on a single platform eliminates the need to use multiple providers for different international financial needs.

Security Should Never Be Sacrificed For Lower Costs

An affordable transfer only provides value if your money is protected throughout the process.

CadRemit emphasises regulatory compliance through:

● FINTRAC regulation in Canada

● Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) International Money Transfer Operator (IMTO) licence

● Bank of Canada Payment Service Provider (PSP) registration

These regulatory frameworks help ensure transactions follow established financial standards while giving customers greater confidence when sending money across borders.



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Practical Tips To Save Money On International Transfers

Whether you're sending money occasionally or every month, these simple habits can reduce your overall costs.

Compare exchange rates: A stronger exchange rate often saves more money than avoiding a transfer fee.

Watch out for hidden charges: Always review the total amount your recipient will receive before confirming a transaction.

Use a multi-currency wallet: Hold different currencies and then exchange them when rates are more favourable instead of converting immediately.

Choose regulated providers: Saving money is not worth it, especially if you risk fraud or unreliable transfers.

Bundle transfers when appropriate: If possible, send fewer larger transfers instead of many small ones so you can reduce overall fees.

Monitor currency trends: Be alert for when CAD to NGN, USD to NGN, and EUR to NGN exchange rates change, allowing you to transfer money when rates are more favourable.

Finding the cheapest way to send money internationally involves much more than comparing transfer fees. Exchange rates, transparency, delivery speed, security and convenience all influence the true cost of moving money across borders.

As international finance continues to evolve, multi-currency platforms are making it easier to send, receive, exchange, and manage money globally from a single app, like CadRemit, which combines competitive exchange rates, multi-currency wallets, secure international transfers, global payment receiving, and regulatory compliance into one streamlined experience.

Know more about CadRemit

Source: Legit.ng